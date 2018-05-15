O'Fallon, Valmeyer retain edge in final high school baseball poll

The Southwestern Conference champion O'Fallon Panthers and Class 1A power Valmeyer Pirates remain the top teams in the final Belleville News-Democrat large and small school high school baseball polls of the season.
O'Fallon (27-2-1) which is 12-0 and league play and wrapped up the SWC title last week, was a unanimous choice of seven large school baseball coaches as the top team in the area. Columbia (24-3) and Edwardsville (22-9) round out the top three Class 3A-4A teams in the metro east.
Valmeyer (25-9), in the midst of another good season after placing second in the Class 1A state tournament a year ago, is the top small school in the area for the sixth straight week. Nashville (25-6) and Mater Dei (15-17) round out the top three Class 1A-2A teams in the metro east.
Following are the complete large and small school polls.
Large School poll
Class 3A-4A
1. O'Fallon (27-2-1), 2. Columbia (24-3), 3. Edwardsville (22-9), 4. Mascoutah (23-6), 5. Triad (21-10)
Others receiving votes: Highland (20-9), Belleville East (18-12), Waterloo (19-9), Alton (16-15), Collinsville (15-15), Granite City (11-20)
Small School poll
Class 1A-2A
1. Valmeyer (25-9), 2. Nashville (25-6), 3. Mater Dei (15-17),. 4. Marquette (19-8), 5. New Athens (15-7)
Others receiving votes: Wesclin (14-15), Carlyle (10-15), Althoff (11-14), Gibault (10-22)
Comments