Nashville soars past Wesclin to win boys sectional track title

Nashville junior Gavyn Lietz won the pole vault and 110-meter high hurdles to post an impressive performance by the home team Wednesday, as the Hornets breezed to the team title at the Class 1A Nashville Sectional boys track meet.
Lietz won the pole vault with an effort of 12-feet-8-inches, then showed his speed by winning the 110 hurdles in 15.73 seconds to lead the way for the former state champion Hornets. Nashville, which won seven events, finished with 158 points, 77 more than second-place Wesclin.
Senior Brandon Schnitker also won two events for Nashville, taking the 800 (2:03.99) and 400 (51.52). Other winners for Nashville were Daymeon Baugh in the triple jump (41-3), and the 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.
While Nashville will lead the way for the metro-east at the IHSA state track meet, May 24-26 at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston, several other local athletes also advanced Wednesday.
Second-place Wesclin was led by freshman standout Justin Mumford, who won the 3,200 in just over 10:01. Senior Jacob Brown won the shot put with a throw of 47-5 3/4, while Reiss Wegman took home the top medal in the 1,600 with a time of 4:41.65.
Other Warriors state qualifiers include Kyle Ciborowski (pole vault) and their 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams.
Third-place Lebanon received a championship effort from Parker Grob in the long jump (21-5) and advanced Garrett Rappolee (200 meters) and Kameron Glasper (discus). The Greyhounds will also be represented in Charleston by its 800 relay team.
Althoff received a win from Johnathan Dori in the 200 (22.77 seconds) and its 800 relay team (1:31 .10), while Dupo's Bryce Chadduck won the discus with a throw of 144-8.
New Athens got a pair of championships from John Harper in the high jump (6-11) and Max Fowler in the 300 hurdles (41.10).
Mater Dei senior Luke Goebel advanced in both the 1,600 and 3,200 meters, while Dakota Zeiger, of Red Bud (200 meters), and Jalen Paraham, of SIUE Charter School in East St. Louis (100 meters), also qualified.
