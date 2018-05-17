Madison, Okawville athletes advance at girls state track meet

Madison junior Janiya Collins posted the fourth-best time in the 100 meters and also qualified for the finals in the high jump, as she led the way for metro-east area athletes Friday during the preliminary round of the Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Meet in Charleston.
A sectional champion a week ago, Collins blazed to a time of 12.66 seconds as she won the second of four 100-meter heats at O'Brien Stadium. Seven Hicks, of Peoria Heights, had the top time of 12.42 and will join Collins as one of nine finalists.
Collins also cleared the qualifying height of 5 feet, 1 inch in the high jump as she became the only athlete from the metro-east to advance to the Class 1A finals in two events.
The Class 2A and Class 3A preliminary rounds will be Friday at O'Brien Stadium at Eastern Illinois University. Finals in all three classes will take place Saturday.
Collins is just one of three local athletes to make the finals in the high jump. Okawville senior Audrey Jansen and Mater Dei junior Carly Etter also made the finals.
Okawville senior Madelyn Tepe will join Jansen in the finals. Tepe posted the fifth-best time in the event with 2:17.98. New Athens sophomore Danika White will also be in the 800 final after finishing with the ninth-best time of the day with 2:19.12.
Althoff freshman Mariah Parks will also have a chance to bring home a state title after posting the third-best time of 59.05 in the 400, while Wesclin junior Kristina Hilmes is in the finals of the 300-meter low hurdles after posting the eighth-best time of 47.63.
Okawville's Abby Riechmann will compete in the 3,200 finals. There are no preliminaries in the 3,200.
