Former West, Wesclin coach Johns is headed to Jerseyville

Less than a week after resigning as head coach at Wesclin High School, Ric Johns was officially named as the new football coach at Jersey High School in Jerseyville.
Johns, 61, who spent five years at Wesclin and led the Warriors to a 9-0 regular season and Cahokia Conference championship a year ago, had his hiring officially approved by the Jersey Community District School Board #100 on Thursday.
"It was a very difficult decision to leave Wesclin. We were 0-9 my first year and then we finished 9-0 in the regular season last year," Johns said. "Plus, I am very close to the group that will be the senior class this coming season. I was looking forward to working with them and I am looking for them to have another good season.
"But when this job (at Jersey) came up, it just seemed like too good of an opportunity to pass up. I'm looking forward to this next opportunity in my career."
Johns, who has 187 wins in his 28 years as a head coach, takes over the Jersey program from Jon Adkins, who resigned earlier this spring to take the head coaching job at Cape Coral, Fla. High School.
In Adkins two years, the Panthers were 6-12, but finished 4-5 in the 2017 season.
This is Johns fifth head coaching job. After leading Hardin Calhoun to back-to-back Class 1A state titles in 1992 and 1993, Johns spent four years as head coach at Carlinville.
After serving as an assistant at Triad for a few years, Johns spent four years as head coach at Belleville West and the last five years at Wesclin.
Johns compiled a career mark of 25-31 at Wesclin.
Now Johns returns to the Mississippi Valley Conference, a league dominated recent in years by Highland and Triad. Jersey has not made the playoffs since 2014.
"It's been a few years since I've coached in the MVC and so I'm really not that familiar with it at this time," Johns said. "I'm very happy and grateful for this opportunity to coach at Jersey. The administration is very supportive and I have a very experienced, dedicated and talented coaching staff intact that is anxious to get going.
"I am really looking forward to getting to work. I feel really blessed."
Known for producing football teams that rely heavily on a deep offensive backfield and big offensive line along with a stingy defensive unit, Johns takes over a Jersey program that has relied more on the passing attack in recent years.
Last year, Jersey quarterback Drew Sauerwein completed 173 of 264 attempts for more than 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns. By contrast, Wesclin quarterback Josh DeMage was 34 of 53 for 536 yards and six touchdowns.
"They (Jersey) have relied more on a passing game more than teams I have coached are accustomed to and that's fine. But we're going to go with what works," Johns said. "If we have the personnel and the ability to be effective throwing the football, then we'll throw it a little more.
"We're going to build a system that works. The players are going to need into our system and our way of doing things."
