East Side, West contending at girls state track meet; Schwartz going for triple crown

East St. Louis senior Evangelynn Harris had the second-best performance in both the shot put and discus, and the Flyerettes moved into the finals in all four relays Friday during the preliminary round of the Class 2A girls state track and field meet in Charleston.
Ranked among the top athletes in the state in both events throughout the season, Harris had efforts of 44 feet, 6 3/4 inches in the shot put and 133-5 in the discus to pace a solid day for the Flyerettes.
East St. Louis also has the top time in the 1,600-meter relay (3 minutes, 54.91 seconds) while junior Veronica Sherrod posted the second-fastest time in the 300 hurdles (44.01) heading into the finals Saturday at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Stadium.
In all, East St. Louis will have nine entries on the final day of competition and is on pace to score more than 50 points in its attempts to contend for a top-three finish. Defending state champion Dunlap also qualified for the finals in all four relays and will have 13 total entries in the finals.
While Harris and Sherrod hope to keep the Flyerettes in trophy contention, Waterloo junior Jenna Schwartz has a chance to put herself in some elite company Saturday.
The Class 2A cross-country state champion, Schwartz had the best time in the 1,600 preliminaries Friday (5:08.94). Schwartz is also the top seed in the 3,200 after posting a time of 11:04 at the Herrin sectional a week ago. There are no state preliminaries in the 3,200.
Should Schwartz win both the 1,600 and 3,200 on Saturday, she would become the first metro-east athlete to win the triple crown of distance running in the same school year since Stephen Pifer, of Edwardsville, accomplished the feat in 2002-03.
Several other Class 2A athletes are also in medal contention:
- Triad senior Kelly Pottorff is currently in fifth place in the shot put (39-6 1/4) and eighth in the discus (110-6).
- Cahokia junior Jayla Crosby had the fourth-best time in the 100 hurdles (15.10).
- Freeburg senior Stephanie Jacobs and sophomore Ella Siebenberger both qualified for the pole vault finals with efforts of 11 feet.
In Class 3A
Belleville West junior La'Qwasis Stepney locked up three medals and combined with sophomore Jessica Coughlin to put the Maroons in contention for a trophy during the Class 3A preliminaries.
Stepney is currently tied with Raelyn Roberson, of Glenbrook South, after both turned in jumps of 19-4 1/2 in the long jump. The state's premier combination athlete in the hurdles, Stepney also has the second-best time in the 100 hurdles (14.30) and the seventh-best time in the 300 hurdles (45.40). Teammate Kelvi Searcy also wrapped up a medal in the 100 hurdles, recording the ninth-best time (15.11).
Belleville West is also in the finals of 400 relay, qualifying seventh with a time of 48.03, while senior Brittany Walker has the 11th-best jump in the triple jump with 37-3.
Coughlin could be in contention for the title in the 400. The Maroons sophomore won her heat and has the third-best time (56.24).
Belleville East junior Essence Winters clinched a medal by posting the fifth-best time in the 300 hurdles (45.06). The Lancers will also medal in the 800 relay after posting the seventh-best time of 1:42.21. East is also in the finals of the 400 relay with a time of 48.34.
Edwardsville senior Lorie Cashdollar had the eighth-best time in the 800 (2:15.94) on Friday. Alton senior Katie Mans is in the finals of the high jump after equaling the qualifying height of 5-4.
Comments