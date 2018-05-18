Freshman's overtime game-winner sends Althoff girls to soccer super-sectional

Rain fell steadily on the artificial turf at Columbia High School through most of the second half and almost 20 minutes of overtime at the Class 1A girls soccer sectional championship game before lightning struck.

And it came off the foot of a freshman.

With three seconds left in the second overtime period, Althoff's Julia O'Neill found the upper-right corner of the Columbia goal to give the Crusaders a 1-0 victory and their first trip to the super-sectionals since 2010.

"I was pretty much in the corner, and there wasn't time left, so I just shot," said O'Neill, who shot from a difficult angle to beat Columbia goal keeper Rylee Ioria.

O'Neill hit the turf with a cramp in her calf after scoring the game-winner and had to be carried piggyback to the Althoff bench to celebrate with her teammates.

"I just got a really bad cramp in my leg and don't really know how that happened," she said. "At the moment, everything feels really good."

Althoff (18-3-4), which lost in the sectionals to Columbia last season, will be back on the Eagle's turf Tuesday to face St. Thomas More, of Champaign, with a trip to the state's final four on the line. The super-sectional game kicks off at 6 p.m.

"When you get a big win like this, there's a high that's going to take you a while to come down from," Althoff head coach Juergen Huettner said. "Now we've got the super-sectional, and once you get this far, you can smell state. We've got to turned it around quick."

Columbia controlled possession for much of regulation and had the best chances to score. Junior Kennedy Jones, the metro-east's top scorer, went high on an open shot seven minutes into the game, and Chloe Graff hit the cross bar at the 12:28 mark of regulation.

The Crusaders had their opportunities as well, notably when Jessica Hoffmann broke loose for a one-on-one with Iorio, but was caught from behind with a clean slide tackle by Columbia's Taylor Parks.

And then there was Althoff senior goalie Rachel Monken, who made a series of great saves to keep the Crusaders in the game.

"Today there is no question that she is a huge part of this win," Huettner said of Monken. "She made some huge saves. It was her game as a senior."

Monken twice stopped Kennedy point blank and was aggressive in clearing the ball from the goalie box.

"I wanted this more than any other game. This is where we lost last year, I'm a senior and this what you work for," Monken said. "I love one-on-ones; that's like my thing. I've had a lot of concussions, a broken nose and it doesn't matter because I love the sport."

The one time Monken let a ball get past her, she was bailed out by her sister, Sophie Monken.

Monken overplayed a one-on-one with Columbia's Alison Carr, who appeared to get the game-winner on a slow roller toward the Althoff goal. Sophie Monken slid into the ball at the goal line and sent it out of bounds. Columbia couldn't get off a shot on goal with the corner kick.

Columbia's season ended with a 22-4 record. Coach Jamey Bridges and the Eagles left the field immediately after handshakes.

"This was a tough game to lose, so I know what those kids are going through," Huettner said. "That is an excellent team. No one team here tonight was better than the other."