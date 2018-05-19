Stepney leads Maroons to third-place finish at girls state track meet

Belleville West junior LaQwasia Stepney added more medals and hardware to her list of accomplishments Saturday at O'Brien Stadium.
So did the Maroons girls track and field program.
A transfer from Cahokia, where she helped lead the Comanches to a Class 2A state title and runner-up finish the past two years, Stepney won the long jump and added a pair of top-three finishes in the hurdle events to help Belleville West place third in Class 3A at the state track meet.
Stepney, whose leap of 19 feet, 4 1/4 inches left her tied for first in the preliminary round of the long jump Friday, placed second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles. She scored 25 of the Maroons' 39 points. West also got a sixth-place finish from Jessica Coughlin in the 400, a sixth-place finish from Kelvi Searcy in the 100 hurdles and a fourth-place finish from its 400 relay team.
Naperville North won the title, finishing with 53 points, while Homewood-Flossmoor placed second with 47. But after a career-best effort in the long jump Friday, Stepney was on a roll. And so were the Maroons.
"The jump of over 19 feet surprised me because I had never done it before. That felt good, and then everything went well for myself and the team," Stepney said. "Coming to Belleville West was good for me. We really work hard. We have meets on consecutive days, and the practices are hard. But you can see that hard work really paid off.
"How many state medals do I have? This makes 10. Next year, I want to get four more."
The 2009 state champions and 2012 state runner-up to Edwardsville, West has now placed in the top six at O'Brien Stadium five times since the 2009 season. With most of its team returning in 2019, West could be in line for another top finish.
But for now, West coach Sally Stephens and the rest of the Maroons program can enjoy their latest trophy-winning effort.
"This is what we talked about doing since early in the season. We talked about working hard and building towards this week, and having a chance to bring home a trophy. To have it come true is just unbelievable," a smiling Stephens said while awaiting the trophy presentation.
"LaQwasia was tremendous in winning the long jump and then coming back and doing well in the hurdles. But Jessica (Coughlin) and Kelvi Searcy both doing a great job in their events, and then placing fourth in the 400-meter relay, it was an absolute team effort. From the coaching staff to the athletes, we did this together."
Belleville East, getting a fifth-place finish from Essence Winters in the 300 hurdles, finished in the top 25 with 11 points. The Lancers were fifth in the 800 relay and ninth in the 400.
Edwardsville senior Lorie Cashdollar was seventh in the 800, and Alton senior Katie Mans was fifth in the high jump.
In Class 1A
After breaking 60 seconds in the 400 for the first time in the preliminary round Friday, Althoff freshman Mariah Parks did it again Saturday.
The end result was a second-place finish as she led the way for Class 1A metro-east athletes at Eastern Illinois University.
Showing no fear in her first state final race, Parks came with an eyelash of a state title as she finished with a time of 58.40 seconds. Carmen DeVries, of Lena-Winslow, won the championship with a time of 57.04.
"Going under 60 seconds for the first time on Friday gave me a big boost in confidence. But to finish second today, I'm a little surprised," Parks said. "I got out of the blocks good, and the pace was fast. I went out quick and was able to hold my form. I just wanted to do my best, and I did that."
Also holding their forms were Okawville senior Madelyn Tepe and New Athens sophomore Danika White. Tepe placed sixth in the 800 (2:18.63), while White also earned a medal, placing eighth in 2:18.75.
According to the IHSA record book, White is the first New Athens athlete to earn a state medal.
Also earning medals were Kristina Hilmes, of Wesclin, who was seventh in the 300 hurdles, and Madison junior Janiya Collins, who was sixth in the 100.
