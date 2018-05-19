Power, speed propel Flyerettes to second-place finish at girls state track meet

East St. Louis senior Evangelynn Harris and the Flyerettes' 4-x-400 meter relay team saved the best for last Saturday at O'Brien Stadium.
In second place late in the shot put competition, Harris bolted by Centralia senior Nikita Maines with a throw of 46 feet, 1 1/4 inches to win the event and spark the Flyerettes to a second-place finish in Class 2A at the girls state track meet at Eastern Illinois University.
With skies darkening and a light drizzle beginning to fall, Harris, in second place after the preliminary round Friday, responded with a throw that landed just a foot inside the line.
"It felt good when I let it go. I knew it was a good throw and was very happy when I found out how far it went," Harris said. "To be able to win a state championship in my last high school meet means a great deal. I've worked very hard the last four years for this."
Harris also placed second in the discus for East St. Louis, which won the 4-x-400 relay and scored in six other events to finish with 51 points, well behind Dunlap (102), which ran away with the title for the second straight year.
The second-place trophy was the Flyerettes' first top-three finish since winning the Class 3A state championship in 2011. While East Louis fell well short of winning the title Saturday, it did end Dunlap's streak of seven straight relay championships by taking the 4-x-400 relay in 3 minutes, 53.26 seconds. That team included Shonjahnea Griggs, Faith Mitchell, Likkaya Keyes and Maysha Vickers.
"The 4-x-400 is always a showcase event, and I think we wanted to make a little bit of a point in that race," Flyerettes coach Nino Fennoy said. "I commend Dunlap for how they performed this weekend and what they've been able to put together the past few years. But I'm also very pleased with how this group of young ladies did this weekend. It was a very strong effort.
"I'm very pleased for Evangelynn (Harris). What she accomplished here this weekend was the culmination of four years of hard work."
East St. Louis also placed second in the 800 relay and fifth in the 400 relay. Harris scored 18 points to lead the Flyerettes' individual effort, while Veronica Sherrod was third in the 300 hurdles and Griggs placed seventh in the 400.
Also earning a pair of medals in Class 2A was Waterloo junior Jenna Schwartz, who won the 3,200 and placed seventh in the 1,600.
Triad senior Kelly Pottorff was sixth in the shot put and ninth in the discus. Cahokia junior Jayla Crosby was eighth in the 100 hurdles, and Freeburg senior Stephanie Jacobs was sixth in the pole vault.
Comments