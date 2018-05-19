Waterloo's Schwartz wins 3,200 meters at girls state track meet, falls short in 1,600

Waterloo junior Jenna Schwartz added another Class 2A state title to her list of accomplishments Saturday at the girls state track meet.
But the quest for the triple crown of distance running will have to wait for another year.
The reigning Class 2A state cross-country champion, Schwartz won the 3,200-meter state championship, but was overtaken in the final 300 meters of the 1,600 and placed seventh at O'Brien Stadium.
After taking the lead in the 1,600 near the end of the first lap of the four-lap event, Schwartz extended her advantage throughout the next 800 meters and was seemingly on her way to becoming the first metro-east area runner since Edwardsville's Stephen Pifer in 2003 to win the cross-country, 3,200-meter and 1,600-meter state championships in the same school year.
But as she neared the final 300 meters, Schwartz began to slow, and Dunlap freshman Campbell Peterson and the rest of the field made their moves. Peterson took the lead with just more than 200 meters remaining and won with a time of 5 minutes, 5.97 seconds.
Schwartz ended up in seventh place, finishing in 5:11.97.
"I don't think I ran out of gas; I just think I probably should have kicked harder," Schwartz said. "She (Peterson) is a talented runner, and it just seemed like when she went past me, there were several others who did the same."
Earlier in the day, Schwartz eased to a nine-second win in the 3,200 as she capped the start-to-finish victory with a time of 11:01.86. Peterson was second in 11:10.63.
"We definitely tried hard in the mile," Bulldogs coach Larry Huffman said. "Jenna wanted to try and get out in front, just in case someone had some good kick. She knew that two or three of the girls ranked behind her had some really good foot speed. We were trying to get a cushion; it just wasn't enough of a cushion."
Schwartz said she wasn't displeased with her performance.
"I thought I ran a good race in the 3,200 meters. I was trying to save a little bit for the mile," Schwartz said. "I'm just thankful for the support from my coach, and my mom and dad."
