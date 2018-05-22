Freeburg senior Charlie Parrish headlines list of top hopes at IHSA boys state track meet

Freeburg senior Charlie Parrish looks to put the finishing touch on an exceptional high school career with a championship effort as he leads a group of local athletes at the IHSA Boys State Track Field Meet in Charleston..
An all-state runner a year ago when he placed seventh in the Class 2A 3,200 meter final, Parrish posted the fifth-best time in the state a week ago while competing at the Salem Sectional (9 minutes 38.84 seconds) and should be in the title mix on Saturday at O'Brien Stadium..
A Kansas State University track and cross country recruit, Parrish could also challenge in the 1,600 meters where his time of 4 minutes 26.4 seconds was the seventh best in the state a week ago. Midgets teammate Zach Pluff is also considered a state title contender after posting the second best effort in the high jump of 6 feet, 6 inches.
The 2018 IHSA Boys State Track and Field Meet begins on Friday at O'Brien Stadium, on the campus of Eastern Illinois University, on Thursday with the Class 1A preliminary round. Class 2A and Class 3A preliminary round action is set for Friday with the finals in all three classes scheduled for Saturday.
Other local contenders in Class 2A include Cahokia junior Andra Ward whose effort of 45 feet 10 inches was the second best in the triple jump.
The 3,200 meter relay final could be a battle of Mississippi Valley Conference schools. The Mascoutah Indians have the top time in the state at 7 minutes 57.02 seconds while the Waterloo Bulldogs are currently second at 7 minutes 57.52 seconds
Mascoutah could also contend in the 800 meter relay where it has the fifth best time of 1 minute 29.91 seconds and in the 1,600 meter relay where it posted the fourth best time of 3 minutes 24,37 seconds.
Another team looking to bring some medals in the relays are the Belleville West Maroons. Competing in Class 3A, West has the second best time in the 400 meter relay (41.80 seconds) and the 1,600 meter relay (3 minutes 20.04 seconds). The Maroons also have the fourth best time in the 800 meter relay of 1 minute 28.27 seconds.
Edwardsville senior Blake Neville has the seventh best effort in the pole vault ( 14 feet 6 inches), while teammate Franky Romano's time in the 800 meters of 1 minute 54.41 seconds is currently the third best.
Granite City junior Andrew O'Keefe has the eighth best time in the 1,600 meters (4 minutes 19,34 seconds) while Jermarrion Stewart of Collijnsville has the eighth best time in the 200 meters (22.05 seconds).
In Class 1A, Madison junior Kendall Kennedy tied foir the top high jump in the state., 6 feet, 3 inches, while teammate Alphonso Rice has the fourth best long jump at 22 feet 6 inches.
The Althoff 800 meter relay team posted the fifth best time in its event of 1 minute 31.54 seconds.
