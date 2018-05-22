Hoffman, Whitener lead Althoff girls to state soccer tournament

Frustrated for the first 30 minutes by a defensive minded approach by Champaign St. Thomas More on Tuesday, the Althoff Crusaders finally broke through late in the first half of the Class 1A Columbia Super-Sectional.
Althoff sophomore midfielder Liesl Whitener then put the game away.
Whitener tallied twice in the second half, and the Crusaders' defense was never tested, as Althoff advanced to the girls state soccer tournament with a 3-0 win at Columbia High School.
Mounting no offensive attack and playing a "block is eight" defense for just the second time all year, the Sabers were able to hold the offensive minded Crusaders in check until Althoff's Jessica Hoffman beat goalie Brianna Harper from point-blank range with 5:14 left in the first half.
Whitener gave her team some insurance when she redirected a shot into the net with 27 minutes left in the game, and then clinched the Crusaders' trip to the state finals with her second goal of the night with 10 minutes remaining.
"I'm more than excited. It's really hard to describe," Whitener said during the Crusaders' postgame celebration. "We've worked so hard for this, and now we're thrilled that we get to go.
"It was a little frustrating out there for a while tonight. But we settled down and finally were able to figure it out. We started going wide, and it kind of opened up the field a little bit for us."
The win moves Althoff (19-3-4) into the state tournament semifinals Friday at North Central College in Naperville. The Crusaders will take on Quincy Notre Dame at 5 p.m. Notre Dame defeated Joliet Catholic 4-1 to win the Illinois Valley College super-sectional Tuesday.
The state tournament appearance will be the fourth for the Crusaders since 2005, all of them under coach Juergen Huettner. Althoff won the state championship in 2010.
St. Thomas More ends its season at 21-5-1. While the Sabers kept the Crusaders off the scoreboard for the first 35 minutes, Crusaders goalie Rachel Monken and the Althoff defense was never tested.
St. Thomas More managed to move the ball to the Crusaders' side of the field only once in the first half and didn't attempt a shot on goal until there were less than 15 minutes left in the game.
Huettner said he has coached against teams that used the same game strategy used by the Sabers on Tuesday.
"I thought they would try and mix it up with us a little more, but after a while it made more sense: They were completely satisfied to keep it a low score," Huettner said. "But I'm very happy for these girls to get a chance to go and play at the state tournament."
St. Thomas More coach James Johnson said his team needed to have a scoreless game at halftime to realistically have a chance at pulling off the huge upset.
"We were playing for the second half. Althoff is a very good team, but we felt that if we could get into halftime 0-0, that we had some things in our bag that we were going to try," Johnson said. "They always say late goals in a half are what hurt the most. That was the case tonight."
