In his final season, this Mascoutah senior has his eyes on a top-4 finish at state

Andy Graf was only 6 years old when his dad, Sam Graf, put a tennis racquet in his son's hands for the first time.
Since that time, now more than a decade later, there haven't been many days when Andy Graf hasn't planned, worked out, practiced or played tennis, a sport which has become his passion and consumed most of his free time. And his dad has been with him every step of the way.
Beginning Thursday in suburban Chicago, Andy Graf will play in the IHSA state tennis tournament for a fourth straight year. Graf is seeded fifth in the Class 1A singles draw and will take a record of 31-3 into his first round match against Rock Island Alleman's Joey Miller at Schaumburg High School.
And for the final time of his high school career, Mascoutah High School tennis coach Sam Graf will be with his son every step of the way.
"My dad has been my coach my whole life. We always talked about high school tennis, and I didn't realize how fast it would go by," Graf said. "He's been there with me every single day. He's my dad, and so, obviously, we're really close. I've had him in class as a teacher, and he's been there to guide me and help me with my game in every way. I wouldn't be here without him."
Seeded in the No. 5-8 group a year ago, Graf won three of his five matches and barely missed placing in the top eight. This season — bigger, stronger and more mature — the Indians standout has had several major wins to his credit heading into the state finals. Included among those victories was a three-set win over Class 2A sectional champion Max Skaer, of Belleville East, just a week ago.
"That was a big win heading into the state tournament. He (Skaer) is a great player, and we play all the time. We split sets, and then I was able to win the tiebreaker 10-8,'' Graf said "This season I think I'm just more mature, and I'm making better shot making decisions. I got into the weight room, also, and I'm a little stronger.
"But my game is consistency. As long as I'm consistent and don't beat myself, I will be just fine."
Sam Graf beams when speaking of Andy's accomplishments as a tennis player. The longtime tennis coach at Mascoutah, Graf has been his son's tennis partner for the last decade. During that time, he has hit thousands of tennis balls while working on drills to perfect the tennis skills of his youngest son.
That work has paid off. Andy Graf will attend and play college tennis at Emporia State University in Kansas beginning later this summer.
"Andy has put in a tremendous amount of hard work into playing tennis, as have all the top players in the area. They've all put in a ton of time into their games," Sam Graf said. "They all respect each other, and they've all been totally committed to their sport. I think it's a good thing that his high school career is coming to an end because he gets to go on to college and have a whole new experience. Plus he gets to get away from me ... He'll enjoy that.
"We're very close, but we've also butted heads more than a few times. We've argued about strategy and tactics. But he's a great kid who has always conducted himself with class on the tennis court. I'm very proud of my son."
Graf is the only metro-east singles player in either Class 1A or Class 2A to earn a top-16 seed in the state tournament. Sectional tournament runner-up Nick Parsons, of Triad, is also in the field.
"I'm going to go up and do the best that I can, just like I have the last three years," Andy Graf said. "There are a lot of great players, and I'll have to be at my best. The goal is to make it to the semifinals. Actually, that's been my dream. If I get there and have to play the No. 1 seed, I'll just try to do my best."
Other metro-east players in the state tournament
In Class 2A, Skaer, the sectional champion from Belleville East, is one of three local unseeded players. The others are Edwardsville's Zach Trimpe, one half of the state doubles champions a year ago, and O'Fallon senior Dominic Macaluso.
Alex Gray, the other half of the reigning state-champion doubles team from Edwardsville, will not compete this weekend after suffering a cracked bone in his right elbow.
Comments