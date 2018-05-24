Pittman leads strong effort for Madison at boys state track preliminaries

Madison senior Dontez Pittman qualified for the finals in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles to lead the way for metro-east athletes during the preliminary round of the Class 1A boys state track meet Thursday at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.
Pittman posted the fifth-best time of the day in the 110 hurdles (15.17 seconds), then came back later with the fifth-best time in the 300 hurdles (39.80) to lead the Trojans, who advanced six entries into Saturday's finals.
Pittman will also be part of Madison's 800 relay team, which includes Eric Griffin, Caleb Jones and Alphonso Rice III, and which finished with the eighth-best time (1:31.12) to move into the finals.
Rice is currently in 11th place in the long jump after moving on to the final day of competition with an effort of 21 feet, 1/4 inch. He will have three attempts to move into the medal hunt Saturday. The top nine athletes in each event earn medals. Senior Javon Watkins grabbed one of the final spots in the 1,600 after finishing 11th (4:29.78).
Rounding out the Trojans' finalists is junior Joe Wooten, who advanced to the finals in the high jump by clearing 6-2 on Friday.
The Class 2A and Class 3A preliminary rounds will be Friday. The championship round in all three classes begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
While Madison had the best preliminary round results, Althoff and Wesclin each advanced a pair of entries into the finals.
Althoff junior Johnathan Dori moved into the 200 finals with the sixth-best time on Thursday (22.67). Dori will also be a member of the Crusaders' 800 relay team, which includes Jeremiah Branson, Xavier Williams and Camronn Wicks, and which recorded the fifth-best time (1:30.61).
Wesclin advanced senior Reiss Wegman, whose time of 4:32.30 in the 1,600 was good for 12th on the day. The Warriors' Jacob Brown is in the midst of medal contention after a throw of 49-2 3/4 in the shot put. Brown is currently seventh overall.
New Athens senior John Harper qualified for the high jump finals by clearing 6-2. Harper, who had never competed in a high school sport until this spring, had one of the top Class 1A jumps in the state during the regular season, clearing 6-7 at the Cahokia Conference meet earlier this month.
Also moving into the finals was Brandon Schnitker, of Nashville, whose time of 1:56.47 in the 800 was the fourth-best of the day. Dupo junior Bryce Chadduck finished 12th in discus (142-6) and also advanced to the finals.
