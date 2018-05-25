Strong showing in relays puts Mascoutah in contention at boys state track meet

The Mascoutah Indians sprinted to the top time of the day in the 400-meter relay and also advanced to the finals in three other relay events to lead the way for metro-east athletes during the the preliminary round of the Class 2A boys state track meet in Charleston.
The Indians' quartet of Kourtney Jackson, Edward Wilson, Timothy Middleton II and Treshun Buckingham finished with a time of 42.71 seconds, as they edged the Dixon Dukes in the fourth and final heat.
Mascoutah, which advanced seven entries into Saturday's finals at O'Brien Stadium, also posted the third-fastest time in both the 3200 relay (8:06.09) and 800 relay (1:29.61). The Indians then closed out their solid day by posting the eighth-best time in the 1600 relay (3:27.71).
On pace to score more than 30 team points, Mascoutah also had Edward Wilson finish with the sixth-best time in the 100 (10.82) and Matthew McNicol qualify ninth in the 800 with a time of 1:58.75.
The six entries in the finals could put the Indians in contention for a top-three finish in the team competition. The finals in all three classes begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Cahokia and Freeburg will each have four entries in the finals. Cahokia — the dominant Class 2A track team in the state for the past decade, with six state titles in the past seven years — will be led by junior Andra Ward, who had the second-best jump in the triple jump at 46 feet, 9 inches.
Comanches sophomore Steve Harris moved into the final in the 110 hurdles with the eighth-best time (14.81), while freshman Lanard Harris tied for the eighth-best effort in the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.04. Junior Darreon West rounded out the Cahokia qualifiers, posting the seventh-best time in the 200 (22.42).
For Freeburg, senior Charlie Parrish advanced to the finals in the 1600, despite posting only the 10th-best time (4:26.97). He will also compete in the 3200, for which there are no preliminaries.
Midgets junior Zach Pluff qualified for the finals in the high jump with a leap of 6-3, while Noah Williams had the seventh-best time in the 300 hurdles (39.89).
Triad junior Jadon Elliott had tied for the second-best effort in the pole vault (13-3), while Waterloo advanced in the 3200 relay with the fourth-best time (8:07.46).
Waterloo senior Jackson Ivers is seventh in the discus with a top throw of 153-4.
In Class 3A
Defending state champion Edwardsville got superb performances from Blake Neville in the pole vault and Amari Books in the discus to lead the way for metro-east athletes at Eastern Illinois University.
Making his first trip to the state finals, Brooks, a junior, showed no signs of being nervous as he had a top throw of 165-5, tying him for the fourth-longest of the day. One of four Edwardsville athletes to make the finals, Brooks will be joined by Neville, who easily cleared the qualifying height of 14-3.
Edwardsville senior Franky Romano will be in the hunt for the state championship in the 800 after posting the third-best time of the day (1:54.99). Kenyon Johnson rounds out the Tigers' qualifiers and is in 12th place in the long jump after a leap of 22-4 on Friday.
Collinsville sophomore Jermarrion Stewart qualified for the finals in two events. The Kahoks sprinter had the fifth-best time in the 100 (10.64) and the sixth-best time in the 200 (22.07).
Granite City junior Andrew O'Keefe also has a chance for a state championship after posting the second-best time of 4:16.68 in the 1600. The Belleville West 1600 relay team of Nathan Robinson, Jimmy Reed, Nicholas Thomas and Ni'Zarien Cason had the fifth-best time of 3:20.70.
