Madison ties for ninth place at state track meet

Madison seniors Dontez Pittman and Javon Watkins each won a pair of individual medals Saturday as the Trojans tied for ninth place at the Class 1A boys state track Meet at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.
In contention for a top-five finish until the final two events, the Trojans sizzled on a hot day at Eastern Illinois University. Madison earned medals in six events and finished the competition with 24 points to tie Macon Meridian and Sterling Newman Catholic to finish in the top 10.
The Colfax Ridgeview co-op won the title with 50 points.
Pittman was the top athlete for Madison, placing third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.90 seconds, then coming back with a sixth-place medal in the 300 hurdles (39.67). Watkins was fourth in the 3200 with a time of 9:48.18 and ninth in the 1600 (4:32.21). Together, the Trojans duo combined for 18 of Madison's 24 points.
Madison also received a seventh-place finish from Alphonso Rice III in the long jump (21 feet, 7 1/2 inches). The 800 relay team of Rice, Caleb Jones, Eric Griffin and Malcolm Conway closed out the Trojans' scoring with a seventh-place finish in 1:30.94.
Althoff had a pair of medal-winning efforts. Johnathan Dori, the Crusaders' standout junior sprinter, placed eighth in the 200 with a time of 23.21. Dori was also part of Althoff's 800 relay team, which finished fourth. Rounding out the Crusaders on that medal-winning team were Jeremiah Branson, Xavier Williams and Camronn Wicks.
New Athens senior John Harper became the first Yellow Jackets male athlete to win a state medal when he cleared 6-3 in the high jump. Harper had never competed in any high school sports before his senior year, but he will attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville on a track-and-field scholarship.
Mater Dei senior Luke Goebel closed out a solid high school career by placing eighth in the 3200, finishing with a time of 9:52.27. Also earning a medal was Wesclin senior Reiss Wegman, who placed seventh in the 1600 (4:30.65).
Nashville senior Brandon Schnitker placed fourth in the 800 (1:54.78).
