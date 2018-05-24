Once a promising player in Germany, Althoff’s Huettner now gets his kicks as a coach

As a young boy growing up in his native Germany, Juergen Huettner dreamed of playing professional soccer in Europe or representing his nation in international competition.
But he was smart enough to realize at a young age that, while skilled, he couldn't keep pace with the elite players of his homeland.
"I loved the game, but I wasn't anything special. I never played professionally, even though back then I thought that I should have," Huettner said in his thick accent. "I played on a high-level club team for a while, but when I came to the United States in 1985 with family and things, I just played for fun.
"But because I loved the game and being around the game so much, I got into coaching."
Now, 33 years after coming to the United States, Huettner's love of soccer and coaching is stronger than ever.
On Friday, Huettner, 56, will lead his Althoff girls soccer team into the state tournament for the fourth time in 14 years. Eight years after leading the Crusaders to the 2010 Class 2A state championship, Huettner's current squad will take on defending Class 1A state champion Quincy Notre Dame in the first of two semifinal games at North Central College in Naperville.
An excellent motivator and tactician, Huettner has more than 230 wins in his 14 years at Althoff, which also include a third-place state tournament finish in his first year as coach in 2005, and a second-place finish in 2008. But his success with the girls program is just part of Huettner's coaching story.
Huettner won 97 games and two regional championships while coaching the Althoff boys team from 2001-2009. He led the St. Louis Community College Archers women's team to 62 wins and a pair of trips to the NJCAA Division I Tournament from 2008-2013.
In addition to coaching the Althoff girls team, Huettner also has served as the head coach of the Southwestern Illinois College women's team in the fall. In four seasons as the Blue Storm coach, he has compiled a record of 51-23-3.
But it all began in 1985, when Huettner and his wife, Mary Jo, came to the United States to live. He worked at the Ballpark Sports Center, an indoor facility in O'Fallon owned by Mike Moore. He was doing what he loved to do.
"Mike was a national-licensed soccer coach, and with me being from Germany, knowing the game so well and having some coaching experience of coaching club teams, he encouraged me to get my coaching license. Mike was kind of a mentor for me," Huettner said. "I got my license, did some high school coaching. then when (former Althoff athletic director) Glenn Schott called me, I took the Althoff boys job.
"It was the same thing in college coaching. Mike was at STLCC at Forest Park, and he called me one day and said, 'I need a women's soccer coach at Forest Park.' So I took the job there."
Huettner's predecessor at Althoff, Joel Wheeler, had taken a very good team to the state tournament in 2004, but he resigned because of conflicts with his day job.
"The talent we had coming in the next few years, I knew we had a chance to have some pretty special years. We placed third and won the first soccer trophy in 2005, then we got back in 2008 and placed second," he said. "The 2010 team that went undefeated and won state just had so much talent."
Althoff also was a special place for Huettner for another reason. He had the opportunity to coach his youngest daughter, Tess, for four years.
Huettner said learning to coach girls — and then coaching them for so many years — has been a great experience that he wouldn't trade.
"It was a great experience coaching the Althoff boys team, and I really enjoyed it. But coaching girls is a little different," Huettner said. "You have to be a little more careful with their feelings, but the girls are so appreciative of what you tell them, how you help make them better.
"They listen so well and are eager to learn. You give them a little direction, and they follow it. I've been very fortunate in that we've always had talent at Althoff. But they're talented because they're great kids who work hard."
On Friday, some of those great kids face their biggest challenge of the season when they take on the defending state champions from Quincy Notre Dame. The teams tied 1-1 in their only regular season meeting.
"They are very good. Plus, they've got girls on their team that played on the state championship squad a year ago and have a lot of big-game experience," Huettner said. "But we know them well. The key is to take what we know about them and use it to our advantage."
Comments