Althoff ready for challenge of facing defending state champion Quincy Notre Dame

When the Althoff Crusaders make their fifth trip to the IHSA Girls State Soccer Tournament on Friday at North Central College in Naperville they will be facing a familiar foe — the defending Class 1A state champion Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders.
After battling to a 1-1 tie in early April, the two meet again in a state tournament semifinal beginning at 5 p.m.
(Winnetka) North Shore Country Day will take on Chicago University High School in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. The two semifinal winners will play for the Class 1A state title on Saturday at 5 p.m. The third place game begins at 3 p.m.
Following is a closer look at the four schools who will play for the IHSA Class 1A state soccer title.
Belleville Althoff Catholic (19-3-4)
Classification Enrollment: 384
Nickname: Crusaders
Colors: Navy Blue/Gold
Conference: South Seven
Coach: Juergen Huettner (14 years, 232-92-17)
State Tournament history: This is the Crusaders fifth trip to the state tournament. Althoff won the Class 2A state tournament in 2010.
Last Year's Advancement: Lost to Columbia, 3-0, in Sectional Final
Players to watch: Str. Jessica Hoffman (57 points, 22 goals, 15 assists); Soph. Liesl Whitener (84 points, 33 goals, 18 assists); Frosh. Julia O'Neill (71 points, 29 goals, 13 assists); Sr. goalie Rachel Monken (24 games, 23 goals allowed, 112 saves)
Quincy Notre Dame (24-3-2)
lassification Enrollment: 686.4 (M)
Nickname: Lady Raiders
Colors: Navy/Vegas Gold/White
Conference: West Central
Coach: Mark Longo (29 years, 528-93-68)
State Tournament history: The is the Lady Raiders eighth trip to the state tournament. They have won four state championships.
Last Year's Advancement: Defeated Normal (University), 4-2, in State Championship Game
Players to watch: Soph. Isabella Anderson (48 points, 19 goals, 10 assists); Sr. Olivia Dreyer (57 points, 22 goals, 13 assists); Soph. Morgan Evans (54 points, 19 goals, 16 assists). Goalie: Jr. Madison Lynn Meyer (23 games, 9 goals allowed)
Winnetka (North Shore Country Day) (15-4)
Classification Enrollment: 228
Nickname: Raiders
Colors: Purple/White
Conference: Independent School League
Coach: Lizzy Giffen (4 years, 44-19)
State Tournament history: This is the first tournament appearance for Winnetka (North Shore Country Day
Last Year's Advancement: Lost to Johnsburg, 1-0, in Sectional Semifinal
Players to watch: Soph. Edith Edwards-Mizel (73 points, 26 goals, 21 assists); Soph. Allie Charnas (20 points, 10 goals, 9 assists); Jr, Emily Weil (39 points, 15 goals, 9 assists). Goalie: Abby Renaud (19 games, 21 goals allowed, 74 saves)
Chicago (University) (12-6-3)
Classification Enrollment: 531
Nickname: Maroons
Colors: Maroon/White
Conference: Independent School League
Coach: Bannon Stroud (2nd season, 23-11-6)
State tournament history: This is the first tournament appearance for Chicago (University)
Last Year's Advancement: Lost to Elmhurst (ICCP), 1-0, in Super-Sectional
Players to watch: Sr. Anna Kenig-Ziesler (32 points, 1 3 goals, 6 assists); Sr. goalie Eve Grohmn (12 games, 16 goals allowed)
