Mascoutah's Graf moves into quarterfinals at boys state tennis tournament

Mascoutah senior Andy Graf dropped only one game in two matches Thursday and moved into the singles quarterfinals at the Class 1A boys state tennis tournament in suburban Chicago.
Seeded fifth in the Class 1A bracket, Graf defeated Alleman's Joey Miller 6-1, 6-0 in his first-round match, then blanked Normal Community's Vishnu Anagani 6-0, 6-0 in his round-of-16 match.
An Emporia State University recruit, Graf will take on Wheaton Academy's Jacob Williams in his quarterfinal match Friday morning at Buffalo Grove High School. The semifinals will be Friday afternoon.
Graf was the the only metro-east player to go undefeated in either Class 1A or Class 2A during the first day of the competition, which is being held at several sites in the Chicago area..
Also competing in the Class 1A singles bracket Friday will be Triad senior Nick Parsons, who won two of three matches Thursday. Also winning two of three matches to remain alive in the consolation bracket was the Triad doubles tandem of Sean Froidcouer and Jaden Henderson.
Both Parsons and the doubles tandem could place as high as fifth by winning four more consolation-round matches over the final two days.
In the Class 2A bracket
A brutally difficult draw came back to haunt three of the top singles players in Southern Illinois during the first day of the Class 2A state tournament Thursday.
Juniors Max Skaer, of Belleville East, and Zach Trimpe, of Edwardsville, rolled in their first-round matches but fell to top-four seeds in the round of 16.
Skaer, who beat Trimpe to win the sectional title Monday, defeated Deerfield's Charlie Chernawsky 6-4, 6-0 in his first-round match, then fell to the top-seed, Lockport's Jack Randall, 6-2, 6-3 in his second match.
Trimpe, one half of the state doubles champion team a year ago, defeated Lockport's Seth Yaeger 6-0, 6-1 before falling against the fourth seed, Maine South's Danilo Kovacevic, 6-3, 6-1 in his round-of-16 match.
Both Skaer and Trimpe rebounded in first-round consolation matches Thursday and will compete Friday. A third top singles player from Southern Illinois, O'Fallon's Dominic Macaluso, went 1-2 on Thursday and was eliminated from tournament play.
Skaer is one of three Belleville East entries still alive in the consolation bracket. Singles player Christian Cowulich and the doubles tandem of Carter Baldus and Cameron Cagas both won two of three matches Thursday.
Comments