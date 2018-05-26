Scace's PK lifts Waterloo girls to first sectional soccer title

For the second time this year, Waterloo sophomore midfielder Ali Scace delivered the deciding goal against the Triad Knights.
And for the second time, she delivered in penalty kicks.
Scace beat Knights goalie Mercedes King with a shot into the lower-left corner of the net on the second sudden-death penalty kick Friday, as Waterloo captured its first girls sectional title with a 1-0 win in the title game of the Class 2A Marion Sectional. The game was moved to O'Fallon for travel purposes.
After battling to a scoreless tie for 80 minutes plus 20 minutes of overtime, the two Mississippi Valley Conference teams were tied at 4 after the first round of penalty kicks.
After each team missed its first opportunity in the first round of sudden-death PKs, Waterloo senior goalie Bailey Bosler stopped Knights junior Molly Suess with a diving save, setting the stage for Scace. The sophomore calmly beat King with her game-winning shot. Waterloo won the PK round 5-4.
"I thing the fact that I had done it before gave me a little confidence this time. I was nervous, though," Scace said. "I just tried to pick a spot and go for it. This is unbelievable."
The win over its Mississippi Valley Conference rival is the second in three tries for Waterloo (17-2-3), which advances to take on Normal West at the Rochester super-sectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Normal West defeated Springfield to win the Urbana sectional Friday.
While Waterloo is moving on, it was the Knights who had the better of the action Friday. Twice in the opening four minutes of the overtime period, Triad shots hit the crossbar and bounced long. Bosler also played a huge role, stopping a shot by Chelsea Riden near the end of the first half while making several other solid stops in goal.
"I have confidence that we can stop other teams from scoring, and on the other hand, I also have faith that my teammates can score goals for us as well," Bosler said. "We all came up big tonight.
Play was physical throughout the game.
"It was physical, but it always is when we get together with Triad. But it was also a clean game," Waterloo coach Chad Holden said. "Ali came up and scored the game winning goal for us again in penalty kicks, and Bailey (Bosler) came up with some great saves — not only in overtime, but also during regulation. This is a big win for this team and this program."
