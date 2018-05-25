Mascoutah's Graf advances to state tennis semifinals with dramatic three-set win

Mascoutah senior Andy Graf isn't ready to end his high school tennis career quite yet.
Competing at the IHSA boys state tennis tournament for the fourth time, Graf became the first Indians player to reach the state semifinals when he rallied for a 3-6, 7-5, 6-1 quarterfinal win over Waconda's Brian Hackman on Friday in suburban Chicago.
Seeded fifth in the Class 1A singles bracket, Graf will play second-seeded Arjun Asokumar, of Chicago's University High School, in one of two semifinals Saturday morning at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights. A win would push Graf into the state title match Saturday afternoon.
Graf is assured of a top-four finish and first-team, all-state recognition.
While Graf continued his winning ways, two other entries saw their seasons end.
Mascoutah teammates Cameron Pavelschak and Shawn Wienstroer ended their state tournament experience with a 3-2 record after losing a fourth-round consolation match. Triad senior Nick Parsons also lost his fourth-round consolation singles match to finish with a 3-2 state tournament record.
In Class 2A
Edwardsville junior Zach Trimpe continued his march through the consolation bracket with three more easy wins Friday and could still place as high as fifth in the Class 2A singles bracket.
Trimpe lost only 10 games in his three matches Friday. Trimpe, who teamed with Alex Gray to win the Class 2A state doubles championship a year ago, ended the season of Belleville East senior Christian Cowulich with a 6-0, 6-1 win Friday morning.
Trimpe will continue in consolation-round play Saturday.
Also dropping consolation-round matches Friday were Belleville East junior and sectional champion Max Skaer and the Belleville East doubles team of Cameron Cagas and Carter Baldus.
