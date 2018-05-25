Athlete shot with BBs in shower at Illinois Track and Field Meet

A high school track and field athlete from Illini West High School in Carthage says he was shot with a BB gun while showering after competition at the IHSA State Meet in Charleston on Thursday.
Connor Artman, who earlier posted the day's third best time in the 110-meter hurdles, was in campus housing at Eastern Illinois University when he says somebody shot him twice through a shower curtain.
According to the Quincy Herald-Whig, EIU Police confirmed the incident occurred at about 5:05 p.m. at Lawson Hall, where many of the athletes were staying. Police did not provide additional information about the investigation, but Artman told the Quincy newspaper he didn't believe a suspect had been identified.
A Twitter post from Artman includes photos of him in a hospital examination room with details of what appear to be small puncture wounds on the back of his left arm and his torso, just below the sternum.
Illini West High School, also in social media, says the team has been moved to a hotel and that Artman is "OK and a little more motivated for Saturday." Artman, a senior, will continue his athletic career at Notre Dame in the fall.
Artman's time in the 110-meter hurdles 14.68 seconds and his 300-hurdle time of 39.34 seconds was the fifth best in the Class 1A preliminaries.
The defending long jump state champ also enters Saturday’s finals with the second-best long jump (22 feet, 9 ¼ inches) and tied for eighth in the triple jump (42-7 ½).
