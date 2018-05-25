Althoff girls fall to Quincy Notre Dame at state soccer tournament

A funny bounce at an awkward moment took the Althoff girls soccer team by surprise.
It enlivened Quincy Notre Dame.
Five minutes into Friday night’s Class 1A state semifinal at Benedetti-Wehrle Stadium, the Raiders earned a throw-in from the left sideline. QND all-state midfielder Olivia Dreyer made a run into the box, used her head to flick a shot toward the goal and saw it bounce over the hands of Althoff keeper Rachel Monken. The ball ended up in the goal, giving the Raiders a 1-0 lead.
The Crusaders never answered. The Raiders scored three times in the first half, shut out an opponent for the 22nd time this season and earned the right to defend their state title with a 4-0 victory.
Althoff (19-4-4) will face Chicago's University High School in the third-place game at 3 p.m. Saturday. Notre Dame will face North Shore Country Day for the championship at 5 p.m.
“You don’t want to pin the loss on one (goal), but we gave up that first one, and it was not good,” Althoff coach Juergen Huettner said. “Our nerves were there, and it was just a bad combination of events.”
It got worse.
On a free kick from 50 yards out, QND sophomore midfielder Morgan Evans drove the ball into the penalty area. Dreyer pinned a marking back down to create good position and redirected the ball with a mid-air volley that went straight into the side net for a 2-0 lead in the 11th minute.
“It was in my head the whole time, ‘Don’t miss this. Don’t miss this,’” said Dreyer, who has signed with McKendree. “The last game I missed a perfect one just like that. So it’s just the best feeling when it went in.”
QND sophomore midfielder Maddie Peters experienced similar euphoria in the 28th minute.
On a ball Althoff failed to successfully clear, sophomore Meredith Siebers helped force the ball back to Peters on the right wing about 25 yards out. Peters ripped a shot that had the perfect arc, sailing over Monken and into the upper corner of the net for a 3-0 lead.
“I honestly didn’t think it went in,” Peters said. “I thought it went over. Once everyone started running to me, I knew I had scored. But it was a good hustle play by Meredith to play it back to me.”
Her teammates were awed by the beauty of the shot.
“It was insane,” Dreyer said.
It was a back-breaker for the Crusaders.
“At that point, the game is almost out of reach,” Huettner said. “We had a chance to make it 3-1 just before halftime, and you hope that would give you a spark, but it just didn’t happen.”
Althoff’s Sophia Monken hit a shot in the closing minutes of the first half that QND goalkeeper Madison L. Meyer was forced to save near the left post. The rebound got away from her, and the Crusaders were able to pop a shot off the crossbar that caromed down in front of the goal.
Meyer scrambled to cover it and allow QND (25-3-2) to take a 3-0 lead into halftime.
“It made us confident and actually made us play even harder,” Dreyer said. “It made us comfortable, so we could play our game, rather than getting nervous about it being 0-0 or 1-0.”
