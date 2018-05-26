Belleville West girls win sectional soccer title over Normal in double overtime

First the weather intervened, causing a nearly two-hour delay Friday night during the first half of the Class 3A Normal Sectional championship match.
Once play resumed, defense ruled much of the night in a girls soccer tug of war between Normal Community and Belleville West.
The teams battled to a 1-1 tie through regulation and the first overtime period, before Belleville West broke through in the second OT.
Cassidy Vollmer scored with 6:40 left in the second overtime, and the Maroons held on for a 2-1 victory.
Vollmer scored on a rebound after Normal goalkeeper Emma Spader deflected a ball sent her way by West's Olivia Alvarez.
West (16-5-3) advanced to face Naperville North at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Romeoville super-sectional. Normal, which was seeking its second sectional championship, saw its season end with a 20-5-2 record.
Normal got on the board first when senior Caelyn Steffens scored exactly one minute into the match. Steffens received a nifty pass from freshman Ryann Anderson and sent the ball into the back of the net, giving the home crowd something to cheer about right away.
West drew even late in the first half. Alvarez beat a Normal defender deep in the right corner, pivoted, squared up and booted the ball into the left corner of the net.
The match started on time (6 p.m.) but was halted by lightning and rain with just less than 25 minutes remaining in the first half. The delay lasted close to two hours, with play resuming at approximately 8:30 p.m.
