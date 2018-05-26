Mascoutah's Graf finishes fourth at state tennis tournament

Mascoutah senior Andy Graf put the finishing touch on a memorable season Saturday as he earned the fourth-place medal at the Class 1A boys state tennis tournament in suburban Chicago.
The No. 5 seed heading into the three-day tournament, Graf dropped a 6-4, 6-0 decision in Saturday's semifinal to eventual champion Arjun Assokumar, of Chicago's University High School. Graf then lost a tough 6-0, 7-5 match to Burlington Central's Nicholas Welker in the third-place match.
Graf, who ends his season with a record of 39-5, finished 5-2 at the state finals. His fourth-place finish is the highest ever by a Mascoutah High School player. Graf will continue his career at Emporia State University in Kansas.
In Class 2A play on Saturday, Edwardsville junior Zach Trimpe lost in the consolation semifinals to Aurora Waubonsie Valley's Anthony Nguyen 6-4, 2-6, 11-9. Trimpe finished with a 6-2 record at the state finals.
