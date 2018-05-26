Relay teams help Mascoutah place seventh at state track meet

The Mascoutah Indians came up a little short Saturday in their goal of winning a team trophy at the Class 2A state track meet at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.
The Indians' 400-meter relay team of Kourtney Jackson, Edward Wilson, Timothy Middleton II and Treshun Buckingham placed second, and Mascoutah also placed in the other three relays as it went on to finish seventh in the team competition.
Edged for the 400 relay title by Chicago Heights Marian by 0.17 of a second, the Indians finished with 27 points, 17 behind state champion Aurora Marmion Academy and only nine behind Normal University, which gabbed the third and final team trophy with 36 points.
Mascoutah totaled 24 of its 27 points in the relay events. The Indians, who finished with a time of 42.44 seconds in the 400 relay, placed third in the 3200 meter as Matthew McNicol, Brandon Johnson, Casmir Cozzi and Kyle Little ran a time of 7:53.42.
The quartet of Jackson, Isaiah Andrews, Middleton and Wilson placed fourth in the 800 relay (1:28.56), while Jackson, Kyle Little, Brandon Johnson and Andrews placed seventh in the 1600 relay (3:27.03).
Wilson was the only Indians athlete to earn an individual medal, placing seventh in the 100 in 11.06 seconds.
Although Cahokia was not a factor in the team competition for the first time in more than a decade, it did have four medal winners Saturday.
Leading the way for Cahokia was junior Andra Ward who placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 46 feet, 11 inches. Other medalists for the Comanches included Steve Harris, who was sixth in the 110 hurdles (1501 seconds); Lanard Harris, who was eighth in the 300 hurdles (41.10); and Darreon West, who placed eighth in the 200 (22.40).
Freeburg had a pair of fourth-place finishes. Senior Charlie Parrish closed out his high school career with a fourth-place effort in the 3200 with a time of 9:24.93, while junior Zach Pluff cleared 6-7 to earn the fourth-place medal in the high jump.
Freeburg junior Noah Williams was seventh in the 300 hurdles (40.68).
Waterloo medaled in six events. The Bulldogs placed fourth in the 3200 relay as Jackson McAlister, Eli Ward, Adam Robson and Cayden Kirkham ran a time of 7:54.68.
Waterloo senior Jackson Ivers placed eighth in the discus with a throw of 153-4.
The Bulldogs also got four medals in the wheelchair division from junior Donovan McBride. McBride won the 100 (16.44), was second in both the 800 (2:09.27) and 200 (32.25), and placed third in the 400 (1:00.16).
Triad junior Jadon Elliott placed seventh in the pole vault with an effort of 14-0.
