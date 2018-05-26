New Athens hammers Marissa to win sectional softball title

By no means were the New Athens Yellow Jackets in serious trouble, but they really needed something positive to happen.
Senior catcher Jenna Alfeldt provided that moment in the bottom of the sixth inning of what turned out to be a 17-3 victory over Marissa in Saturday’s Class 1A Marissa Sectional championship game.
Benefiting from a pair of errors and some suddenly shaky moments from Yellow Jackets ace Julia Drake, Marissa had sliced an 8-0 deficit to 8-3 and seemed primed to do more damage when an alert Alfeldt caught the Meteors’ Hailey Krause leading too far off second base for the inning’s second out.
The bases now empty, Drake got Marissa’s next batter, Paige Hand, to hit a bouncer back to the mound, and the crisis was averted.
“That happened because our senior catcher/leader made a really heads-up play,” New Athens coach Conrad Widdersheim said. “I don’t know what was going on there. Nerves, some bad-luck plays but you need someone to step up and stop the bleeding.
“Jenna’s got the intelligence and experience, and did exactly that.”
Alfeldt had noticed Krause taking liberties on the bases earlier in the game.
“I think we needed a momentum change, and she had been leading really far off, so I thought, ‘Why not,’” said Alfeldt, who also contributed in a big way with the bat reaching base five times, scoring two runs and driving in four.
“I was so happy she got that out because I really was getting frustrated,” Drake said.
The win advances New Athens (25-4) into Monday’s Johnston City super-sectional, where the Yellow Jackets will play defending state champion Goreville in an 11 a.m. game. Goreville (22-10) moved on with a 2-1 win over Elkville (Elverado) in the title game of its own sectional.
Perhaps fueled by Alfeldt’s defensive gem, the New Athens’ bats went into overdrive in the top of the seventh scoring nine times to turn the game into a rout.
The Yellow Jackets earlier had tallied four runs in both the second and fourth innings to build their 8-0 lead.
Senior Casey Wilderman jump-started the seventh-inning outburst with a mammoth lead-off home run down the left-field line that may have carried more than 225 feet.
“I really was trying to calm myself down and think about what pitch might come next,” said Wilderman, who has three home runs for the season. “I had no idea where it went. I was just focused on getting the first base, because I have a knee injury sometimes it’s tough for me to get there.”
The Yellow Jackets sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the seventh. Bre Majzel and Alfeldt both had two-run singles.
Widdersheim said his team has made a habit of scoring runs in bunches.
“This a team that can score a lot of runs, and although our three and four hitters are sophomores, and I think that is because we are loaded with seniors with seven of them starting,” Widdersheim said. “They just go up there with great experience and poise.
“We’ve really worked hard on having great at bats, especially here late, so when they get their pitches the girls are ready.”
Majzel finished the game with three RBIs. Drake, Liz Mueller and Lindsey Piorot all had two. Six of the Yellow Jackets had two or more hits.
On the mound, Drake held Marissa scoreless in all but that bottom of the sixth. For the game, the sophomore struck out five and walked five and allowed just two hits to improve her season mark to 21-2.
“We would not be here if it was not for Julia,” Widdersheim said. “I know she had some early struggles today, but she finally got comfortable and pitched incredibly well through the heart of the game.”
The loss was the third of the season to the Yellow Jackets for Marissa. The Meteors bow out with a 13-12 record.
“Our pitching, our hitting, our defense, it just was not on today,” Marissa coach Laura Robinson-Kohrs said. “What can we say? We’ll work harder and see everyone next year.”
