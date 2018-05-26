Collinsville's Stewart earns a pair of medals at state track meet

Collinsville sophomore Jermarrion Stewart doubled his medal count of a year ago as he placed in the 100 and 200 meters to lead the way for metro-east athletes at the Class 3A state track meet at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.
Stewart placed third in the 100 with a time of 10.62 seconds, then completed his day by placing third in the 200 with a time of 21.63.
Plainfield North sophomore Marcellus Moore won both the 100- and 200-meter championships Saturday.
Stewart placed fifth in the 400 as a freshman a year ago.
While Stewart's day was impressive, so was the performance of Granite City junior Andrew O'Keefe. It was also a little heartbreaking.
Seeded second heading into the finals of the 1600, O'Keefe placed second by the narrowest of margins. The race was won by Dylan Jacobs, of Orland Park Sandburg, who finished with a time of 4:11.60. O'Keefe finished in 4:11.68.
The Belleville West Maroons placed eighth in the 1600 relay as Nathan Robinson, Ni'Zarien Cason, Jimmy Reed and Nicholas Thomas ran a time of 3:24.45.
The Edwardsville Tigers, who won the state team championship a year ago, had a medal-winning effort from Amari Brooks, who placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 165 feet, 5 inches.
