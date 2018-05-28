Valmeyer earns return trip to Class 1A State Baseball Tournament

The Valmeyer Pirates are headed back to the IHSA Class 1A State Baseball Tournament.
Sophomore Phillip Reinhardt allowed only one run and struck out eight in pitching six strong innings while Jake Krekel went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs as the Pirated defeated (Glasford) Illini Bluffs 6-1 in the Springfield Super-Sectional played at Lincoln-Land College.
Second in the state finals a year ago, the Pirates (30-9) will take on Goreville in one of two Class 1A state tournament semifinals at Dozer Park in Peoria on Friday at noon.
Goreville defeated Altamont 19-2 to win the SIU-Carbondale Super-Sectional on Monday.
Ottawa Marquette will take on Aurora Christian in the other semifinal at 10 a.m. The two semi-final winners will play for the state title Saturday at 11 a.m. The third-place game is set for 9 a.m.
