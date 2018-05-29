Ames' goal highlights Althoff's third-place finish at Class 1A state soccer tournament

Althoff senior Callison Ames had only attempted six shots and had one goal all season heading into the Class 1A Girls State Soccer Tournament on Friday in Naperville.
But on Saturday, Ames, a reserve midfielder, made sure the Crusaders' season and her high school career had a happy ending.
Ames tallied on an unassisted goal with just over 10 minutes remaining as Althoff defeated Chicago University High School 1-0 in the third place game at North Central College.
The victory, coming less than 24 hours after dropping a 4-0 semifinal decision to eventual state champion Quincy Notre Dame, gave Althoff a final record of 20-4-5 and put the finishing touch on its first state tournament appearance since winning the Class 2A title in 2010.
"To me seeing a player like Callison score the game winning goal was one of the highlights of the weekend," Althoff coach Juergen Huettner said Tuesday. "I mean, here is a hard-working player, who is a senior reserve, who is so proud, and it means so much to her to be a part of this team. We put her in the game and she scores the winning goal. It's really a Cinderella story."
The Crusaders returned home late Saturday with their fourth state tournament trophy since 2005 and on Monday, the Crusaders team members and coaches had the honor of riding in the back of a truck as part of the Memorial Day Parade in downtown Belleville.
Unfortunately, the Crusaders' state tournament experience got off to a tough start Friday against powerful Notre Dame. The defending state champions scored three goals in the first 28 minutes and coasted to a 4-0 win.
Huettner didn't make any excuses.
"I don't think mentally we were as prepared as we needed to be. They (Notre Dame) got an early goal and we just didn't respond," Huettner said. "The effort was there. But mentally we just didn't have it. That happens sometimes.
"I think the fact that it had been eight years since we had been here (state) ... and it was all new to us again, may have had something to do with it. Plus, I think we were a little nervous to start the game."
Huettner said an emotional 1-0 win over Columbia in the sectional final may have played a factor at the state finals. The Crusaders were not pushed in a 3-0 super-sectional win against Champaign St. Thomas More.
"The Columbia game was a very emotional victory for this team and I think it took something out of us," Huettner said. "In my opinion, the three best teams in the state were Notre Dame, Columbia and us. Winning that game was great, but I think emotionally it took something out of us that we couldn't get back."
The loss, although disappointing, did have a few good moments for Althoff and its fans. With the final outcome no longer in doubt in the second half, Huettner inserted injured junior midfielder Emelia O'Neill into the game.
O'Neill suffered a knee injury and missed the season.
"I told her (Emelia) that I was going to put her in the game and that was just to stand there for a minute or two and I would take her out. We wanted to do that for her," Huettner said "When we did that, it was a very emotional her, the other players on our team and the entire coaching staff. She is a great young lady.
"A lot of players, fans from other teams and coaches commented on that gesture. So for me, letting Emelia get on the field and Callison (Ames) scoring the goal to win the third-place game us, far overshadowed the loss to Quincy Notre Dame."
