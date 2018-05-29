Lincoln-Way West ends O'Fallon volleyball season

The (New Lenox) Lincoln-Way West Warriors started fast and breezed past O'Fallon 25-10, 25-17 Tuesday in the title game of the Minooka Boys Sectional Volleyball Tournament.
Making its seventh trip to the IHSA sectional since 2009, O'Fallon (31-7-1) was simply overpowered by a Warriors team that improved to 30-8 for the season and will take on (Naperville) Neuqua Valley in one of four IHSA State Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal games at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Hoffman Estates High School.
O'Fallon, which made its only state tournament appearance in 2015, won the Southwestern Conference title this spring with a perfect 12-0 record.
