Normal West blanks Waterloo to win Rochester Soccer Super-Sectional

The Normal West Wildcats scored a goal in each half while holding Waterloo scoreless as they went on for a 2-0 win Tuesday at the Class 2A Rochester Girls Soccer Super-Sectional.
Waterloo, which claimed its first girls sectional title with a 1-0 win by penalty kicks over Mississippi Valley Conference rival Triad on Friday, did not tally a goal in regulation time in its final 160 minutes of play — a span of two games. The Bulldogs end their season with an 18-4-3 record.
Normal West (21-5-3) advances to the Class 2A State Tournament on Friday at North Central College in Naperville. The Wildcats will play Arlington Heights St. Viator at 1 p.m. in a semifinal game.
