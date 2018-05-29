Shot at state soccer tournament slips through Belleville West's fingers

Belleville West goalkeeper Bailey Redden had the ball in her hands.
Then, suddenly, she didn’t.
Just when it seemed Redden had ended a Naperville North threat by making the second of two tough saves, everything went wrong for the Maroons at Tuesday’s Class 3A Lewis University Super-Sectional.
Naperville North midfielder Katelyn Buescher booted the ball out of a scrum in front and it trickled past Redden with 23:36 remaining in the second half for the only goal of the game.
The 1-0 victory gives the Huskies (20-3-4) a berth in Friday’s state semifinals, where they will play defending state champion Barrington at North Central College.
Belleville West, meanwhile, saw its historic season end in heartbreaking fashion in its super-sectional debut.
“Kudos to Naperville North,” Belleville West coach Jason Mathenia said. “They obviously did well.
“Defensively they kept us in check. We just didn’t seem to get the breaks tonight.”
The biggest break definitely went against the Maroons (17-6-3), who were underdogs against a team making its third consecutive super-sectional appearance.
The decisive play began when Leah Shumate sent a free kick into the penalty box to defender Reilly Riggs, whose volley was punched away by Redden.
That triggered a scramble in front as the ball bounced among Redden, Buescher and two defenders. Buescher, an Illinois recruit, got a shot off that Redden stopped but couldn’t hang on to.
Buescher kicked at the ball again and this time it went in.
Mathenia was sure Redden, who made nine saves, had the ball in her grasp when Buescher kicked it out of her hands.
“It was a very unfortunate situation,” Mathenia said. “I completely disagree with it, but it is what it is. I felt our keeper had clear control of it and it’s obviously not the way it was called.”
Buescher, of course, was of the opposite opinion.
“No, she did not have it, I promise,” Buescher said. “Leah Shumate kicked it in, Reilly got it across and the goalie pushed it out.
“Then I kicked it and she got it in her legs and then I had to go farther out to get it.”
What did Redden think?
“It was just a big scramble,” Redden said. “I know my team was struggling to just clear the ball, which we needed to do to relieve some pressure.
“I did make the initial save, then it kind of got trapped between my hands and my feet and the girl ended up just kicking it. Somehow it got in the goal after a big scramble.
But did she have control when Buescher dislodged it?
“I know I did have it in my hands after the initial saves and I guess after that the referee decided it wasn’t in my possession anymore and it dribbled into the goal,” Redden said. “That’s soccer. Those kinds of moments happen.”
There were few memorable moments for the Maroons outside the play of Redden, who made two great diving saves on tough shots from Buescher and Illinois State recruit Shaina Dudas in the first half.
Belleville West mustered only five shots against the Huskies, who recorded their 16th shutout. The closest the Maroons came to scoring was when Gabby Holtrop had a shot hit off the top of the crossbar in the opening minute of the second half.
Despite the loss, Redden was happy with what her team accomplished this season, which included winning its first regional championship since 2009 and its first sectional title.
“We faced a lot of adversity in terms of getting the team to jell together, but I think once we realized that we did have the potential to go as far as super-sectionals or even state, we came together as a team and started playing together,” Redden said. “It ended up getting us to the super-sectional, which is awesome.
“I can’t thank these girls enough for being some of the best teammates. Even if we didn’t make it to the state tournament, I think we had an amazing season, an historic season.”
The Maroons did it with a young roster that included only five seniors – Redden and midfielders Taylor Mathenia, Addison Hanusek,
Melanie Kulig and Lana Downard. Taylor Mathenia will join Redden in playing at Southeast Missouri, while Hanusek is a Columbus State recruit.
“The girls had a great year, so we’re very proud of them,” Jason Mathenia said. “They fought every game to the very end.”
