Even though he's still a sophomore, Philip Reinhardt, the coach's son, is Valmeyer's best pitcher and one of its best hitters.
Valmeyer faces tough road in route to Class 1A state baseball championship

By Dean Criddle

dcriddle@bnd.com

May 31, 2018 03:53 PM

The Valmeyer Pirates wil play in the Class 1A State Baseball Tournament for the second straight year when they take on the Goreville Blackcats in a semi-final game on Friday at 12 p.m. at Dozer Park in Peoria

Beaten by Peoria Heights 6-2 in the state championship game a year ago, Valmeyer (30-9) is taking on a Goreville team which won the state championship in 2016 and is making its fifth state tournament appearance since 2010. The Blackcats placed third a year ago.

Aurora Christian will take on Ottawa Marquette in the first-semi-final at 10 a.m. The two semi-final winners will play for the state championship on Saturday at 11 a.m. The third place game is set for 9 a.m.

Following iis a cloiser look at the four teams competing for the Class 1A state baseball title.

Ottawa (Marquette) (30-2)

Head coach: Todd Hopkins (21 years, 509-168)

Classification Enrollment: 254.1

Nickname: Crusaders

Colors: Blue/Gold

Conference: Tri-County

State tournament experience: Ths is the Crusaders second state tournament appearance

Last Year's Advancement: Lost to Peoria Heights, 3-2, in Sectional Semifinal

Top players: Sr. P-3B Bryce Foster (6-0, 0.31 ERA, .371 average, 3 HR, 48 RBI); Jr. Cf. Logan Komater, .(475, 39 RBI); Jr. P. Max Mitchell (6-0, 2.50 ERA); soph. P. John Thompson (7-1, 1.86 ERA).

Aurora (A. Christian) (31-2)

Head coach: Andy Zorger (11 years, 236-106-1)

Classification Enrollment: 238

Nickname: Eagles

Colors: Red/White/Gray

Conference: Northeastern Athletic

State tournament experience: This is the Eagles first state tournament appearance

Last Year's Advancement: Lost to Somonauk, 3-1, in Sectional Final

Top Players: Jr. 2B; Sam Tickel (..544, 2 HR 51 RBI); Sr. -OF MJ Stavola (.475, 1 HR, 37 RBI); Soph. P-OF Jake Kuntzendorf ( .458, 3 HR 34 RBI, 9-0, 1.85 ERA).

Valmeyer (30-9)

Head coach: Greg Reinhardt (15 years, 257-172-3)

Classification Enrollment: 129

Nickname: Pirates

Colors: Purple/Gold

Conference: Cahokia

State Tournament experience: This is the Pirates secoind state tournament appearance

Last Year's Advancement: Lost to Peoria Heights, 6-2, in State Championship

Top players: Soph. P-OF Phillip Reinhardt (.444, 34 RBI, 6-2, 1.39 ERA); Sr. SS-P Cole Juelfs (.385 21 RB), 5-1, 1.98 ERA): Sr.-OF Jake Krekel (.369, 3 HR, 31 RBI); Sr. P-DH Drew Maus (.325, 36 RBI, 5-1, 3.71 ERA)

Goreville (25-3)

Head coach: Shawn Tripp (16th season, 325-168)

Classification Enrollment: 192

Nickname: Blackcats

Colors: Black/Gold

Conference: Black Diamond

State tournament experience: This is the Blackcats fifth state tournament appearance

Last Year's Advancement: Defeated Somonauk, 10-3, in State third place game

Top Players: Sr: C: Chance Duringer (.421, 5 HR 29 RBI); Sr. P-!B: Brodie Lenon (7-1, 1.96 ERA, . .460, 7 HR, 46 RBI); Soph. P: Logan Hankins (6-0, 1.60 ERA); Sr. P-OF Payton Geyman (.6-0, 1.35 ERA-, .438. 21 RBI).

