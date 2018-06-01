Perfect at the plate, Krekel leads Valmeyer into state baseball title game

The bat of Valmeyer senior outfielder Jake Krekel stayed red-hot Friday at the Class 1A state baseball tournament — and so did the Pirates.

Krekel went 4 for 4 at the plate for the second game in a row and keyed the Pirates' four-run fourth inning with a two-run double as Valmeyer moved into the state title game for the second year in a row with a 7-3 win over Goreville at Dozer Park in Peoria.

Krekel, who also went 4 for 4 with three RBIs in the Pirates' 6-1 win over Illini Bluffs at the Springfield super-sectional Tuesday, finished with three doubles. His double in the third inning scored a run, which gave Valmeyer (31-9) the lead for good.





The win moves Valmeyer into the state championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Pirates will take on Aurora Christian, which defeated Ottawa Marquette 13-8 in the first semifinal Friday.

Valmeyer lost the state championship game to Peoria Heights 6-2 a year ago.

Catcher Tyler Kempfer added two hits and three RBI for Valmeyer, which collected 12 hits against three Goreville pitchers.





Michael Chism (4-1) was the winning pitcher for the Pirates. He worked five strong innings, allowing only a run on two hits while striking out three Blackcat hitters. Andrew Whipple worked 1 1/3 innings in relief before senior Cole Juelfs retired the final two hitters in the seventh inning to clinch the win.





Valmeyer struck for two runs in the third inning against Goreville starting pitcher Peyton Geyman, who took the loss. Juelfs singled with one out and scored on Krekel's first double of the day. One out later, Krekel scored to make it 2-0 when Kempfer delivered the first of his three RBIs.

Krekel's double in the fourth increased the Pirates' advantage to 4-0. Kemper added a two-run single later in the inning as Valmeyer's lead grew to 6-0.





Goreville will play Ottawa Marquette in the third-place game at 9 a.m. Saturday.