2018 All-Southwestern Conference boys track and field team

By Sarah Johnson

sjohnson@bnd.com

June 05, 2018 10:37 PM

High Jump

Freddie Waller- Senior (Belleville East)

LaVontas Hairston- Junior (Edwardsville)

Jordan Davis- Senior (Collinsville)

Juan Garth- Senior (Collinsville

Pole Vault

Blake Neville- Senior (Edwardsville)

Chance White- Senior (Collinsville)

Braden White- Seniore (Collinsville

Long Jump

Kenyon Johnson-Sophomore (Edwardsville)

Ahmad Sanders- Junior (Alton)

Quan Cobb- Junior (O'Fallon)

Roderick Williams- Junior (O'Fallon)

Triple Jump

Curtis Williams-Senior (Belleville West)

Jaylin Mosby- Junior (Belleville West)

Jerome Williams- Senior (Belleville East)

Discus

Amari Brooks- Junior (Edwardsville)

David Weaver- Senior (Alton)

Doriun Martin- Senior (Belleville East)

Shot Put

Amari Brooks- Junior (Edwardsville)

Dustin Petty- Senior (Collinsville)

Blake Williams- Junior (Edwardsville)

4x800

O'Fallon

Edwardsville

Belleville West

4x100

Edwardsville

Belleville West

Alton

3200 Meters

Roland Prenzler- Junior (Edwardsville)

Andrew O'Keefe- Juniore (Granite City)

Lucas Capistrant- Senior (O'Fallon)

110 M Hurdles

Jonathan Bumpers- Senior (Alton)

Cameron Stevens- Sophomore (Belleville West)

KeiJhuan James- Sophomore (O'Fallon)

110 Meters

Jermarrion Stewart- Sophomore (Collinsville)

Donte McGoy- Junior (Alton)

Dorian Brown- Junior (O'Fallon)

800 Meters

Franky Romano- Senior (Edwardsville)

Garrentt Blenkush- Senior (O'Fallon)

Cassius Havis- Sophomore (Alton)

4x200

Belleville West

Edwardsville

Alton

400 Meters

Jermarrion Stewart- Sophomore (Collinsville)

Nicholas Thomas- Senior (Belleville West)

Kelvin Cummings- Senior (Alton)

300 M Hurdles

Jonathan Bumpers- Senior (Alton)

Daniel Powell- Junior (Edwardsville)

Jordan Smith- Senior (Granite City)

1600 Meters

Andrew O'Keefe- Junior (Granite City)

Lucas Capistrant- Senior (O'Fallon)

Cassius Havis- Sophomore (Alton)

200 Meters

Jermarrion Stewart-sophomore (Collinsville)

Brandan Jenkins- Sophomore (Belleville West)

Ni'el Hill-Senior (Belleville West)

4x400

Belleville West

Edwardsville

Alton

