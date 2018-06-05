2018 All-Southwestern Conference girls track and field team

High Jump
Katie Mans- Senior (Alton)
Alexis Brown- Senior (Belleville West)
Rokell Stanley- Senior (East St. Louis)
Pole Vault
Sandy Sledge- Senior (Belleville East)
Ahmia Dorsey- Junior (East St. Louis)
Lauren Weiner- Sophomore (Alton)
Long Jump
La'Qwasia Stepney- Junior (Belleville West)
Laila McNeal- Junior (Alton)
Brittany Walker- Senior (Belleville West)
Triple Jump
Brittany Walker- Senior (Belleville West)
Ahmia Dorsey- Junior (East St. Louis)
La'Qwasia Stepney- Junior (Belleville West)
Discus
Evangeline Harris-Senior (East St. Louis)
Ndia Johnson- Junior (Belleville West)
Amy Wagner- Senior (O'Fallon)
Shot Put
Evangeline Harris- Senior (East St. Louis)
Amy Wagner- Senior (O'Fallon)
Bria Thurman- Junior (Alton)
4x800 Relay
Edwardsville
Belleville West
O'Fallon
4x100 Relay
Belleville West
Alton
Belleville East
3200 Meters
Abby Schrobilgen-Junior (Edwardsville)
Hannah Stuart- Junior (Edwardsville)
Kaitlyn Walker- Sophomore (O'Fallon)
110 M Hurdles
La'Qwasia Stepney- Junior (Belleville West)
Kelvi Searcy-Junior (Belleville West)
Aahlihah Thomas- Sophomore (Belleville East)
100 Meters
Toni Rush- Junior (Granite City)
Jeanea Epps- Junior (Alton)
Zoie Howard- Freshman (O'Fallon)
800 Meters
Lorie Cashdollar- Senior (Edwardsville)
Maddie Miller- Junior (Edwardsville)
Shonjahnea Griggs- Junior (East St. Louis)
4x200 Relay
Belleville West
East St. Louis
O'Fallon
400 Meters
Jessica Coughlin-Sophomore (Belleville West)
Laila Graham- Junior (Belleville East)
Likkay Keys- Senior (East St. Louis)
300 M Hurdles
Veronica Sherrod- Sophomore (East St. Louis)
Essence Winters- Junior (Belleville East)
La'Quasia Stepney- Junior (Belleville West)
1600 Meters
Abby Korak- Sophomore (Edwardsville)
Melissa Spencer- Senior (Edwardsville)
Seleiya Wilson- Senior (Belleville East)
200 Meters
Jessica Coughlin- Sophomore (Belleville West)
Toni Rush- Junior (Granite City)
Sunnin Collins- Junior (Belleville East)
4x400 Meters
East St. Louis
Belleville E ast
Edwardsville
Comments