High School Sports

2018 All-Southwestern Conference girls track and field team

By Sarah Johnson

sjohnson@bnd.com

June 05, 2018 10:37 PM

High Jump

Katie Mans- Senior (Alton)

Alexis Brown- Senior (Belleville West)

Rokell Stanley- Senior (East St. Louis)

Pole Vault

Sandy Sledge- Senior (Belleville East)

Ahmia Dorsey- Junior (East St. Louis)

Lauren Weiner- Sophomore (Alton)

Long Jump

La'Qwasia Stepney- Junior (Belleville West)

Laila McNeal- Junior (Alton)

Brittany Walker- Senior (Belleville West)



Triple Jump

Brittany Walker- Senior (Belleville West)

Ahmia Dorsey- Junior (East St. Louis)

La'Qwasia Stepney- Junior (Belleville West)

Discus

Evangeline Harris-Senior (East St. Louis)

Ndia Johnson- Junior (Belleville West)

Amy Wagner- Senior (O'Fallon)

Shot Put

Evangeline Harris- Senior (East St. Louis)

Amy Wagner- Senior (O'Fallon)

Bria Thurman- Junior (Alton)

4x800 Relay

Edwardsville

Belleville West

O'Fallon

4x100 Relay

Belleville West

Alton

Belleville East

3200 Meters

Abby Schrobilgen-Junior (Edwardsville)

Hannah Stuart- Junior (Edwardsville)

Kaitlyn Walker- Sophomore (O'Fallon)

110 M Hurdles

La'Qwasia Stepney- Junior (Belleville West)

Kelvi Searcy-Junior (Belleville West)

Aahlihah Thomas- Sophomore (Belleville East)

100 Meters

Toni Rush- Junior (Granite City)

Jeanea Epps- Junior (Alton)

Zoie Howard- Freshman (O'Fallon)

800 Meters

Lorie Cashdollar- Senior (Edwardsville)

Maddie Miller- Junior (Edwardsville)

Shonjahnea Griggs- Junior (East St. Louis)

4x200 Relay

Belleville West

East St. Louis

O'Fallon

400 Meters

Jessica Coughlin-Sophomore (Belleville West)

Laila Graham- Junior (Belleville East)

Likkay Keys- Senior (East St. Louis)

300 M Hurdles

Veronica Sherrod- Sophomore (East St. Louis)

Essence Winters- Junior (Belleville East)

La'Quasia Stepney- Junior (Belleville West)

1600 Meters

Abby Korak- Sophomore (Edwardsville)

Melissa Spencer- Senior (Edwardsville)

Seleiya Wilson- Senior (Belleville East)

200 Meters

Jessica Coughlin- Sophomore (Belleville West)

Toni Rush- Junior (Granite City)

Sunnin Collins- Junior (Belleville East)

4x400 Meters

East St. Louis

Belleville E ast

Edwardsville

  Comments  