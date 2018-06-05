High School Sports

2018 All-Southwestern Conference boys volleyball team

By Sarah Johnson

sjohnson@bnd.com

June 05, 2018 10:38 PM

1st Team

Bryce Backhus- Senior (O'Fallon)

Evan Billiter- Senior (Edwardsville)

Connor Sheehan-Sophomore (O'Fallon)

Max DiPasquale- Senior (Belleville East)

Lucas Verdun-Senior (Edwardsville)

Cal Werths-Senior (Edwardsville)

2nd Team

Justin Hovick- Senior (O'Fallon)

Drew Berthlett- Senior (Edwardsville)

Jalen Reeves- Senior (Belleville West)

Tony Brooks- Senior (Belleville West)

Max Sellers-Sophomore (Edwardsville)

Jyaire Bowens-Sophomore (Belleville East)

3rd Team

Eric Toftemark- Junior (O'Fallon)

Isaiah Hein- Sophomore (Belleville East)

Kobey Ronk- Senior (Granite City)

Romell Williams- Senior (O'Fallon)

Jordan Yates- Senior (Belleville East)

Aidan Mundloch-Senior (Belleville West)

DS

Bob Dresner- Senior (Edwardsville)

Easton Gavin- Sophomore (O'Fallon)

Blake Grosse- Senior (Belleville West)

