2018 All-Southwestern Conference boys volleyball team

1st Team
Bryce Backhus- Senior (O'Fallon)
Evan Billiter- Senior (Edwardsville)
Connor Sheehan-Sophomore (O'Fallon)
Max DiPasquale- Senior (Belleville East)
Lucas Verdun-Senior (Edwardsville)
Cal Werths-Senior (Edwardsville)
2nd Team
Justin Hovick- Senior (O'Fallon)
Drew Berthlett- Senior (Edwardsville)
Jalen Reeves- Senior (Belleville West)
Tony Brooks- Senior (Belleville West)
Max Sellers-Sophomore (Edwardsville)
Jyaire Bowens-Sophomore (Belleville East)
3rd Team
Eric Toftemark- Junior (O'Fallon)
Isaiah Hein- Sophomore (Belleville East)
Kobey Ronk- Senior (Granite City)
Romell Williams- Senior (O'Fallon)
Jordan Yates- Senior (Belleville East)
Aidan Mundloch-Senior (Belleville West)
DS
Bob Dresner- Senior (Edwardsville)
Easton Gavin- Sophomore (O'Fallon)
Blake Grosse- Senior (Belleville West)
