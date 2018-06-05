High School Sports

2018 All-Southwestern Conference baseball team

By Sarah Johnson

June 05, 2018 10:39 PM

Pitchers

1st Team

Hayden Juenger-Senior (O'Fallon)

Ryan Culley-Senior (Belleville East)

Reid Hendrickson- Senior (Edwardsville)

2nd Team

Adam Drewry- Senior (O'Fallon)

Wesley Laaker- Sophomore (Alton)

3rd Team

Hunter Counton-Senior (Collinsville)

Jaysn Miller-Senior (O'Fallon

Outfielders

1st Team

Quinn Lowery- Senior (O'Fallon)

Austin Bonvicino- Junior (Granite City)

Drew Gray- Freshman (Belleville East)

2nd Team

Blake Burris- Junior (Edwardsville)

Joey Kossina-Sophomore (Belleville West)

Cameron Hibbets- Junior (Granite City)

3rd Team

Braeden Lemp- Senior (Collinsville)

Hunter Counton-Senior (Collinsville)

Nick Boone- Senior (O'Fallon)

Catchers

1st Team

Hunter Schrage -Senior (Collinsville)

Mason Roehr- Freshman (Granite City)

2nd Team

3rd Team

Jeremy Reno- Senior (O'Fallon)

First Baseman

1st Team

Drake Westcott- Sophomore (Edwardsville)

2nd Team

Matthew Albritton- Junior (O'Fallon)

3rd Team

Riley Phillips- Sophomore (Alton)

Second Baseman

1st Team

Nathan Martin- Senior (O'Fallon)

2nd Team

Jack Cooper- Junior (Edwardsville)

3rd Team

Charles Swarn- Senior (East St. Louis)

Third Baseman

1st Team

Hayden Jeunger-Senior (O'Fallon)

2nd Team

Devon Bovinett- Junior (Collinsville)

3rd Team

Jackson Brooks- Freshman (Alton)

Shortstop

1st Team

Josh Gibson- Junior (O'Fallon)

2nd Team

Robby Taul- Junior (Alton)

3rd Team

Zechariah Georgian- Junior (Belleville East)

Designated Hitter

1st Team

Brayden Arnold- Senior (O'Fallon)

2nd Team

Landen Barton- Junior (Granite City)

3rd Team

Tyler Adams-Senior (Belleville West)

Utility

1st Team

Noah Scrum- Junior (Collinsville)

Reid Hendrickson- Senior (Edwardsville)

2nd Team

Jacob Dreyer- Senior (O'Fallon)

3rd Team

Bennett Smallie- Sophomore (Granite City)

