2018 All-Southwestern Conference baseball team

Pitchers
1st Team
Hayden Juenger-Senior (O'Fallon)
Ryan Culley-Senior (Belleville East)
Reid Hendrickson- Senior (Edwardsville)
2nd Team
Adam Drewry- Senior (O'Fallon)
Wesley Laaker- Sophomore (Alton)
3rd Team
Hunter Counton-Senior (Collinsville)
Jaysn Miller-Senior (O'Fallon
Outfielders
1st Team
Quinn Lowery- Senior (O'Fallon)
Austin Bonvicino- Junior (Granite City)
Drew Gray- Freshman (Belleville East)
2nd Team
Blake Burris- Junior (Edwardsville)
Joey Kossina-Sophomore (Belleville West)
Cameron Hibbets- Junior (Granite City)
3rd Team
Braeden Lemp- Senior (Collinsville)
Hunter Counton-Senior (Collinsville)
Nick Boone- Senior (O'Fallon)
Catchers
1st Team
Hunter Schrage -Senior (Collinsville)
Mason Roehr- Freshman (Granite City)
2nd Team
3rd Team
Jeremy Reno- Senior (O'Fallon)
First Baseman
1st Team
Drake Westcott- Sophomore (Edwardsville)
2nd Team
Matthew Albritton- Junior (O'Fallon)
3rd Team
Riley Phillips- Sophomore (Alton)
Second Baseman
1st Team
Nathan Martin- Senior (O'Fallon)
2nd Team
Jack Cooper- Junior (Edwardsville)
3rd Team
Charles Swarn- Senior (East St. Louis)
Third Baseman
1st Team
Hayden Jeunger-Senior (O'Fallon)
2nd Team
Devon Bovinett- Junior (Collinsville)
3rd Team
Jackson Brooks- Freshman (Alton)
Shortstop
1st Team
Josh Gibson- Junior (O'Fallon)
2nd Team
Robby Taul- Junior (Alton)
3rd Team
Zechariah Georgian- Junior (Belleville East)
Designated Hitter
1st Team
Brayden Arnold- Senior (O'Fallon)
2nd Team
Landen Barton- Junior (Granite City)
3rd Team
Tyler Adams-Senior (Belleville West)
Utility
1st Team
Noah Scrum- Junior (Collinsville)
Reid Hendrickson- Senior (Edwardsville)
2nd Team
Jacob Dreyer- Senior (O'Fallon)
3rd Team
Bennett Smallie- Sophomore (Granite City)
