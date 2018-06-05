High School Sports

2018 All-Southwestern Conference girls soccer team

By Sarah Johnson

June 05, 2018 10:42 PM

1st Team

Grace Brauer -Senior (Belleville East)

Brianna Hatfield -Senior (Alton)

Taylor Mathenia- Senior (Belleville West)

Sam Stutsman -Senior (O'Fallon)

Emma Dutko- Junior (Granite City)

Sarah Krause-Junior (Edwardsville)

Annie Brown-Senior (Belleville East)

Jalyn Richardson- Senior (Collinsville)

Addison Hanusek- Senior (Belleville West)

Calista Cox- Junior (Alton)

Jocelyn Wagner- Senior (Edwardsville)

2nd Team

Courtney Marten-Senior (Collinsville)

Courtney Vollmer- Junior (Belleville West)

Olivia Lee- Senior (Belleville East)

Aubrey Mister- Freshman (O'Fallon)

Anna Stearns- Sophomore (Granite City)

Hannah Bielicke- Sophomore (Edwardsville)

Sydney Schmidt- Senior (Alton)

Melanie Kulig-Senior (Belleville West)

Cecilia Maue-Senior (Belleville East)

Rileigh Kuhns- Sophomore (Edwardsville)

3rd Team

Analise Sampson- Junior (Granite City)

Abby Reeves- Junior (Granite City)

Faith Liljegren- Sophomore (Granite City)

Destiny Johnson- Junior (Edwardsville)

Paityn Schneider-Junior (Edwardsville)

Gabby Holtrop- Sophomore (Belleville West)

Kierra Bridges- Junior (Belleville East)

Paige Mueller- Sophomore (O'Fallon)

Makayla Cox -Senior (Alton)

Taylor Imming-Senior (Alton)

Goalies

1st Team

Bailey Redden-Senior (Belleville West)

2nd Team

Viktoria Johnson- Senior (Granite City)

3rd Team

Grace Tantillo- Senior (Belleville East)

Addison Miller-Freshman (Alton)

