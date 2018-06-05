2018 All-Southwestern Conference girls soccer team

1st Team
Grace Brauer -Senior (Belleville East)
Brianna Hatfield -Senior (Alton)
Taylor Mathenia- Senior (Belleville West)
Sam Stutsman -Senior (O'Fallon)
Emma Dutko- Junior (Granite City)
Sarah Krause-Junior (Edwardsville)
Annie Brown-Senior (Belleville East)
Jalyn Richardson- Senior (Collinsville)
Addison Hanusek- Senior (Belleville West)
Calista Cox- Junior (Alton)
Jocelyn Wagner- Senior (Edwardsville)
2nd Team
Courtney Marten-Senior (Collinsville)
Courtney Vollmer- Junior (Belleville West)
Olivia Lee- Senior (Belleville East)
Aubrey Mister- Freshman (O'Fallon)
Anna Stearns- Sophomore (Granite City)
Hannah Bielicke- Sophomore (Edwardsville)
Sydney Schmidt- Senior (Alton)
Melanie Kulig-Senior (Belleville West)
Cecilia Maue-Senior (Belleville East)
Rileigh Kuhns- Sophomore (Edwardsville)
3rd Team
Analise Sampson- Junior (Granite City)
Abby Reeves- Junior (Granite City)
Faith Liljegren- Sophomore (Granite City)
Destiny Johnson- Junior (Edwardsville)
Paityn Schneider-Junior (Edwardsville)
Gabby Holtrop- Sophomore (Belleville West)
Kierra Bridges- Junior (Belleville East)
Paige Mueller- Sophomore (O'Fallon)
Makayla Cox -Senior (Alton)
Taylor Imming-Senior (Alton)
Goalies
1st Team
Bailey Redden-Senior (Belleville West)
2nd Team
Viktoria Johnson- Senior (Granite City)
3rd Team
Grace Tantillo- Senior (Belleville East)
Addison Miller-Freshman (Alton)
