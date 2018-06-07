Triad prepared for challenge of Class 3A State Baseball Tournament

The Triad Knights will make their second trip to the Class 3A State Baseball Tournament in six years when they take on the Chicago, Il. St. Ignatius College Prep High School Wolfpack in one of two semifinal games on Friday at Joliet Route 66 Stadium in Joliet.
Fourth in the Class 3Astate finals in 2012, the Knights will take on the Wolpack beginning at 12 p.m. LaGrange Park Nazarth Academy will play Morton in the first semi-final at 10 a.m. The two semifinal winners will play in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at 11 a.m. The third place game is set for 9 a.m.
Folllowing is a closer look at the four teams who will compete for the Class 3A state title.
LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy) (23-13-1)
Head coach: Lee Milano (19th season, 450-245-2)
Classification Enrollment: 1293.6
Nickname: Roadrunners
Colors: Columbia Blue/Navy/White
Conference: East Suburban Catholic
State Tournament history: This is the Roadrunenrs fourth state tournament appearance
Last Year's Advancement: Lost to Lisle (Benet Academy), 11-1, in Sectional Final
Top players: Sr. Infielder: Dominic Milano (.400, 2 HR, 27 RBI); Sr, Ryna Turgeon P-DH. (.322, 2 HR 34 RBI, 2-1, 2.08 ERA); Sr.-P Chance Roach (8-0, 1.66 ERA); Sr.-P Julian Lopez (5-1, 2.56 ERA)
Morton (28-6)
Head coach: Jesse Crawford (10th season, 187-110)
Classification Enrollment: 931
Nickname: Potters
Colors: Cherry/Grey
Conference: Mid-Illini
State tournament history: This is the Potters 3rd state tournament appearance
Last Year's Advancement: Lost to Aurora (Marmion Academy), 6-3, in Super Sectional
Top Players: Jr. P-3B: Nick Guerra (.425, 6 HR 41 RBI, 6-1, 1.59 ERA); Sr. P-Infielder Logan Peterson (44.9, 4 HR 28 RBI, 6-2, 1.78 ERA); Sr. P Conner Kelly (6-1, 1.18 ERA); Jr. P: Vinni Massaglia (5-0, 1..14 ERA)
Troy (Triad) (29-11)
Head coach: Jesse Bugger (11th season, 241-169-1)
Classification Enrollment: 1101
Nickname: Knights
Colors: Black /White/Red
Conference: Mississippi Valley
State tournament history: This is the Knights second state tournament appearance
Last Year's Advancement: Lost to Mascoutah, 8-7, in Regional Semifinal
Top Players: St. P-1B: Nick Beeler (.271, 5 HR, 29 RBI, 9-2, 1.67 ERA); Sr. P-OF Mack Langdon (.321, 4 HR 27 RBI 3-2, 1.31 ERA); Sr. Infielder Travis Heilman (.299, 6 HR 32 RBI); Sr. 3B;: Josh Mesenbrink (.449, 6 HR 32 RBI; Sr. P-OF: Zach Kraabel (.368 15 RBI, 6-3, 2.61 ERA)
Chicago (St. Ignatius College Prep) (19-11)
Head coach: Sean Mason (8th season, 130-148)
Classification Enrollment: 1403
Nickname: Wolfpack
Colors: Maroon/Gold
Conference: Chicago Catholic
State tournament history: This is the Wolfpack's first state tournament appearance
Last Year's Advancement: Lost to Chicago (Solorio Academy), 3-2, in Sectional Semifinal
Top Players: Sr. P: Will McManman: (7-2, 0.27 ERA, .342 1 HR 15 RBI); Jr. P-Infielder: Dominick Fischer (.321, 1 HR 21 RBI, 2-2, 1.23 ERA); Jr, OF: Nicholas Rosa-Palermo (.385, 15 RBI); Sr, Infielder Thomas Stoodt (.383, 1 HR 19 RBI)
