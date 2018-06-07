Experienced Triad pitching staff could be key factor in Knights bid for Class 3A state baseball championship

Triad High School senior Nick Beeler has won nine of his 11 decisions this season and on Monday, the McKendree University recruit pitched a brilliant two-hit shutout as the Knights earned their first trip to the Class 3A State Baseball Tournament in six years with an 8-0 win over Chatham-Glenwood.
A solid 6-foot, 215-pound righthander, Beeler has allowed only 15 earned runs and has 83 strike outs in 63 innings and with his last pitching masterpiece in the Knighs biggest game of the year, he lowered his ERA to 1.67. With statistics like that, he would be the unquestioned ace of nearly any pitching staff in the metro-east.
For the 2018 Knights, Beeler thinks of himself as just one quality pitcher on what could be the deepest staff in school history.
"I honestly think the fact that we have the three facets of the game down pretty well has been the key to our season and this postseason run we've had here. Everybody knows we can hit, the pitching has been solid and the defense has been spectacular all year,'' Beeler said.
"We've got three guys who can get the breaking ball over for strikes at any time and when you are that deep, its hard for teams to overcome.''
The Knights terrific trio of aces of Beeler, Mack Langdon and Zach Kraabel all hope to play key roles beginning on Friday when Triad (29-11) plays at the Class 3A State Tournament at Joliet Route 656 Stadium in Joliet.
The second Knights team in school history to reach the state tournament, the '18 Triad squad will take on the Chicago, Il. St. Ignatius College Prep High School Wolfpack in one of two Class 3A semifinal games on Friday beginning at noon.
Knights coach Jesse Bugger said Wednesday that Langdon (3-2, 1.31 ERA) will get the start against the Chicago Catholic League power Wolfpack, with Kraabel (6-3, 2.61 ERA) ready in relief. Beeler will get the starting nod in either the championship or third place game on Saturday.
Morton is playing LaGrange Park Nazarth Academy in the other Class 3A semifinal beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday.
"We have our pitching for the weekend set up the way we like. Now we just have to show up and play baseball,'' Bugger said. "Our offense has been pretty consistent all year, but those three pitchers Langdon, Beeler and Kraabel have really been the keys for us. They have kept us in every game if not completely shut down the other team's offense.
"We're pretty excited that we have all three of them ready to go.''
Kraabel, who will attend NAIA power Spring Arber, Mich. University next season, is one of several players who have been on the Knights varsity roster for at least three years. The Knights, who were eliminated by Mascoutah in the regional semifinals a year ago, have been a much closer baseball team this spring.
"I think that really helps in that we know each other and what each of us can do on the baseball field because we've all played together for two and three years,'' Kraabel said. "We have confidence in each other in that we all know, that if one or two of us have off days, that we've got teammates who can and have picked us up. It's been that way all year.''
While Beeler, Kraabel and Langdon have been in the spotlight for much of the season, othe pitchers have also contributed. Chase Bertelsmann (4-1) and Joe Wade (2-1) have added six wins and are part of a Triad team which has seen eight different pitchers win at least one game this season.
Bugger, a former Edwardsville High School standout now in his 11th season as the Knights head coach, led Triad to a fourth place finish at the Class 3A State Tournament. And where that team was led by a strong offense and solid pitching, the '18 Knights team has relied more on its dominant pitching staff and consistent hitting attack.
In 19 of its wins, Triad pitchers have allowed three or fewer runs and in five postseason games, the Knights have allowed only nine runs. Six of those runs came in a 12-6 win over Mascoutah in the regional title game.
"This team and the team in '12 are similar in some ways. The team six years ago had a really strong offense whereas this team is built more around the pitching staff and good offense,'' Bugger said. "It helps that Beeler, Kraabel and Langdon have all been on the varsity for all four years.
"These are kids who probably should have been down with the freshmen team when they were freshmen. They took their lumps back then but here they are as seniors and they'll all be pitchng at the state tournament. It's a nice way to end the high school careers.''
Its a high school career which has two games remaining for the Knights pitching trio who would like nothing better than to bring home a state championship on Saturday afternoon.
"We've all worked hard to get here and hopefully we can do up and have some positive results this weekend,'' Beeler said. "I really don't think nerves will play a factor. We've played in pressure games and this weekend will be no different. We just need to go up and execute and play the type of baseball we have in this postseason run.''
