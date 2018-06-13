Recruiting battle for Belleville West senior heating up as summer workouts begin

Belleville West senior defensive end Keith Randolph Jr. is one of the most highly recruited high school football players in the St. Louis Metropolitan area this summer.
Blessed with great quickness and athletic ability, the 6-5, 250-pound Randolph has received 20 college scholarship offers, including ones from Big Ten Conference schools Illinois, Purdue, Minnesota and Rutgers.
College coaches continue to call on a daily basis, along with never-ending text messages and emails that come for one of the top-ranked players in the state.
But Randolph is enjoying every aspect of the recruiting process.
"It never gets old,'' Randolph said Monday. "Every time I get phone call or a text or email from a coach telling me about their school and football program I look at it as a blessing and I get excited about it. ''
Also a starting forward and one of the top players on a Belleville West team that won the Class 4A state basketball championship in March, Randolph spent the spring in the weight room, adding 10 pounds of muscle. On Monday, Randolph joined several of his Maroons teammates for a football workout for the first time this summer.
West finished 6-4 in 2017, qualifying for the IHSA playoffs for the sixth straight year. Playing the strong side defensive end position for the first time, Randolph had 38 tackles including 15 solo. West's season ended with a 17-7 loss to Buffalo Grove in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.
But with Randolph expected to help anchor what should be another strong Maroons defensive line, West could once again threaten perennial state powers East St. Louis and Edwardsville in the SWC.
"Basically, I've tried to watch what I eat and start to get ready for the season,'' Randolph said. "I've also done a lot of running. A lot of linemen don’t run a lot. But I’m pretty fit. Playing basketball helps too."
Randolph also will be running the court next basketball season for the Maroons. There had been speculation that Randolph, who averaged 10 points and 6 rebounds a year ago, would not play basketball but instead prepare for his college football career. On Monday, Randolph ended that rumor once and for all.
"Basketball keeps me in shape and I've got to stay in shape. At one point I was considering not playing. But we won state last year,'' Randolph said. with a smile. "But I have to play. I want another one (state title). I want another ring.''
That being said, Randolph's future is football and he knows it. This summer and early fall, he will play defensive end for the Maroons and could also still be showcasing his talent for college scouts.
According to 24/7 Sports, Randolph is ranked as the 18th best college prospect in Illinois for the Class of 2019. Only Edwardsville senior quarterback/athlete Kendall Abdur-Rahman is ranked higher among metro-east area players.
Randolph also has scholarship offers from Wyoming, New Mexico, Texas-El Paso, South Dakota, SIU-Carbondale, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Toledo and Missouri State.
Randolph is scheduled to make unofficial visits to Illinois on Friday and Purdue on Saturday.
"This being only my second year, I know I've got a lot of work to do in terms of learning to play the (defensive end) position. I know my footwork needs to get a lot better as well as my technique,'' Randolph said,. "As far as college goes, I plan to take my time in make the decision.''
