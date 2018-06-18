West senior named all-star at national camp for top 100 high school basketball players

The reigning Illinois 'Mr. Basketball' and the Gatorade High School Player of the Year in Illinois during the 2017-18 season, Belleville West senior EJ Liddell has earned another honor.
Only this one came against many of the top players in the nation. Competing at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Basketball Camp last week at Charlottesville, Va. the 6-foot-7, 220-pound Liddell, was named to the camp's all-star team.
Ranked the No. 43 recruit in the nation by Rivals.com, Liddell was the fifth-leading scorer in the week-long event, averaging 14.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Many of the top high school players in the nation attended the camp which was held at John Paul Jones Arena on the campus of the University of Virginia.
Isaiah Mobley, a University of Southern California recruit, was chosen as the most valuable player of the camp.
As for Liddell, he continued to prove he is one of the best high school players in the nation.
"Thank you @TheNBPA for an amazing experience,'' Liddell said on his Twitter account. "I had a great time, and learned a lot of new things about the game I love to play. I’m glad I left a mark."
Liddell led Belleville West to the Class 4A state title in March. Liddell averaged 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Maroons team that finished 32-2, and was named a first-team all-state selection by both Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.
Seventeen schools have made offers so far, including Illinois, Missouri, Louisville, Georgetown, Kansas State, Iowa, Ohio State, Marquette and Connecticut, among others. Following his performance in Charlottesville last week, there will surely be more offers in the coming weeks.
Liddell also made an unofficial visit to Ohio State last week.
