Wesclin finds a proven winner to fill vacancy at football coach

After two years of establishing himself as the athletic director at Wesclin High School, Ray Kauling now will be returning to the sidelines.
The former head football coach at both Mater Dei and Centralia High Schools, Kauling became Wesclin's new football coach on Monday. He takes over the Warriors program from Ric Johns who resigned last month to take over the program at Jerseyville.
In eight years at Mater Dei from (2001-08), Kauling, 43, led the Knights into the IHSA playoffs six times and a berth in the Class 4A state championship game. Kauling compiled a mark of 64-25 at Mater Dei.
He then coached at Centralia from 2009-2015 where he led the Orphans to a mark of 39-28 and three playoff appearances.
"Did I miss coaching? Parts of it i did and there were other parts of it that I don't think anyone would miss,'' Kauling said Wednesday. "When Ric (Johns) decided to move on to Jerseyville — which was a good move for him — I guess you could say the fire was stoked again to get back in.
"It's been fun. It's been fun to be back on the field again. I think the kids enjoy it. I think the kids enjoy my style of coaching. It's been a good mix so far.''
The Warriors had the best season in school history last fall. Wesclin won the Cahokia Conference championship and ended the season 9-1 following a 51-20 loss to Pleasant Plains in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Expected to be a contender for the Cahokia Conference championship in 2018, Wesclin returns four of its five offensive linemen as well as one of the top school running backs in southern Illinois in senior Gavin Bilbruck who rushed for 1,206 yards and 15 touchdowns a year ago.
"We had the best season in school history last year and that's going to be tough to follow,'' Kauling said. "But this is a good group of kids that knows how to work really hard. We're excited about that.
"We're also excited to have a group of coaches which I'm familiar with who could possibly be on the staff. Probably the hardest part is when you get started later in filling a staff and getting everything into place. I think that was part of the reason why I was probably the best person for the job right now. I knew what was coming, what had to happen and what could be pushed off a little while."
Competing in the Cahokia Conference against the larger-school likes of Freeburg, Salem and Columbia is something Kauling and Warriors must overcome this season and in the future.
"It's a rough road once in a while,'' Kauling said. " You have to be good and you have to be good every week.
"But there are positives there as well. If you can get five or six wins and get into the playoffs playing that good of competition each week, then come down play in Class 2A in the postseason then you would like to think that you are prepared. Right now we're right about 45 kids in the program and that's about average for us. But there are some kids that we have to get out here.''
Kauling said he expects Columbia will be the team to beat for the Cahokia Conference title this season.
Like all coaches, Kauling has high hopes for his football program. With a solid nucleus returning from a year ago, contending for the conference title and a playoff berth will continue to be the goal each and every year.
"The biggest thing I always try to do is not ask a kid to do something that physically he can not do. For me its getting to know the kids and getting them to do the things that they are comfortable with and things that they can do well.
"Once we find that, its to stick with it. More than anything, I want the kids to be the best they can be everyday. If you can be a better football player tomorrow than you were today, then we're going to be better football team and we're going to have success."
