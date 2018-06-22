Seven from metro east among those on all-state baseball team

Triad High School infielder Josh Mesenbrink and Valmeyer sophomore pitcher Phillip Reinhardt, who led their teams into the IHSA state baseball tournament this spring, are among seven metro east area players named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state team for the 2018 season.
One of many solid players for coach Jesse Bugger's Triad squad which placed fourth at the Class 3A state tournament, Mesenbrink was selected along with Waterloo catcher Quinten Albrecht and Jersey High School first baseman Collin Carey as members of the Class 3A all-state team.
Reinhardt, who helped Valmeyer earn its second straight runnerup finish at the Class 1A state tournament, was the only local player named to the Class 1A all-state team.
Other local players named to the IHSBCA all state team were Alton Marquette shortstop Jayce Maag in Class 2A, O'Fallon pitcher/infielder Hayden Juenger and Edwardsville first baseman Drake Westcott, both in Class 4A. The all-state teams were released earlier this week.
Mesenbrink, a third baseman, batted .441 with six home runs and 31 RBI for a Knights team which finished 29-13 and reached the Class 3A state tournament for the second time in school history.
Albrecht, who will play college baseball at Wichita State University, was once again one of the top catchers in the state this season. The Bulldogs senior hit .505 with seven home runs and 35 RBI, while also providing leadership and flawless defense for a Bulldogs team which finished 21-12 under veteran coach Mark Vogel.
Carey, a senior first baseman, hit .511 with two home runs and 31 RBI for the Jersey Panthers this spring.
Reinhardt was a two way standout at Valmeyer which despite upgrading its schedule, still finished 31-10 and captured its second straight Class 1A second place state tournament trophy. The ace of the Pirates staff with a 6-3 record and 1,81 ERA in 65 2/3 innings on the mound, Reinhardt also had 80 strike outs and walked only 10 batters all year.
Juenger, who was one of six two-way players chosen for the Class 4A all-state team, will play college baseball at Missouri State University in Springfield Mo. next season. But this past spring, Juenger was 9-1 with a 1.55 ERA and 75 strike outs in 54 1/3 innings. Also one of the top offensive players in the Southwestern Conference, Juenger hit .430 with three home runs and 33 RBI.
Westcott followed a sensational freshman season a year ago with a great sophomore year for the Tigers. Already committed to attend the University of Louisville, Westcott had a batting average of .510 with seven home runs and 34 RBI this spring.
Maag, a senior shortstop, hit .485 with 2 home runs and 26 RBI for the Explorers who finished 20-10 in 2018.
