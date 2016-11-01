Althoff senior Maggie Reimer commits to Saint Mary of the Woods College

Known for her consistency and pure all-out-hustle approach to the game, Althoff senior Maggie Reimer has found a basketball home for the next four years.
One of the top forward/centers in the South Seven Conference since breaking into the Crusaders lineup as a freshman three years ago, the 6-foot Reimer has given a verbal commitment to attend Saint Mary of the Woods College in West Terre Haute, Ind. beginning in the 2017-18 season.
Reimer, averaged a career high 11.4 points and 7 rebounds a game last season after scoring at a 10 point clip in each of her first two seasons at Althoff. A second team All-South Seven Conference player last season, Reimer also considered Aurora College before deciding to become a member of the Pomeroys women’s basketball program.
““I just really enjoyed my visit to the campus and coach (Deanna) Bradley and I seemed to connect well,’’ Reimer said. “It’s a smaller school which is what I was looking for and it’s about 2 1/2 hours from home. It’s not too far from home but its far enough.
“Plus its got a great nursing program which is what I’m going to major in. Ever since I was little, I’ve always wanted to be a nurse. I want to be able to help people. My mom is a nurse and my dad older sister are also in the medical field. I guess you could say it’s in the family.’’
Reimer will be joining a Pomeroys program which finished 12-15 a year ago after advancing to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA) National Tournament two years ago.
“They play an up-tempo run-and-gun style of basketball which I really enjoy and coach (Bradley) plays a lot of players,’’ Reimer said. “She’ll start five players then five or six minutes into the game, she’ll put in five new players and so the opportunity to get a lot of playing time right away is there. I just have to go in, work hard and do my best.’’
Reimer has more than done her best during the past three years at Althoff. Combining with another four-year contributor on Kyleigh Vaught, Reimer has helped to continue the Crusaders tradition of excellence the past three years. Reimer is looking for a big senior season at Althoff.
“I think we’ll have a good season. I’m looking at winning a Class 2A Regional title at the least,’’ Reimer said. “How far we can go is yet to be seen, but we’ve all worked very hard to get ready for this year.’’
An excellent post player throughout her career, Reimer began to venture further out on the courrt last season as her skills and confidence continued to soar.
That level of play continued to rise this past Summer while playing on the AAU circuit.
“The way my AAU coach let us play, I was given more freedom to play outside on the perimeter. I’ve worked hard on my 3-point shooting and I really feel that I can step out and be confident shooting the basketball from the 3-point line,’’ Reimer said.
“I’ve worked hard in the weight room the last year or so and I’m getting even stronger. They (Saint Mary of the Woods) recruited me as a small-power forward combination player. I would probably be more confident as a post player because I’ve done it more my whole life, but I feel I can play the small forward in college as well. Wherever they need me to play.’’
