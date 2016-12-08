This game featured two state-ranked teams, and it turned into a blowout

Juniors Kylee Eaton and Alaira Tyus combined to make seven of Civic Memorial’s 10 3-point field goals and led a quartet of players in double figures, as the Eagles rolled to a 66-39 win over Mater Dei in a showdown of state-ranked girls basketball teams.
Ranked second in the first Class 3A state basketball poll released Tuesday, the Eagles (8-0) wasted little time in proving the voters right. With the 5-foot-8 Eaton and 5-11 Tyus connecting from long range on their first four 3-point attempts, Civic Memorial jumped out to a 25-12 lead after one quarter.
When freshman guard Kourtland Tyus opened the second period with a 3-point basket, the lead was 16 points, and the Eagles were 6-of-6 from beyond the 3-point line.
“What it does when teams play box-and-1 on Allie (Troeckler) is that it opens things up for our other players,” Eagles coach Jonathan Denney said. “Those two juniors (Tyus and Eaton) have shot the ball like that the last two games. When they play like that, we can be a lot of fun to watch.”
Mater Dei coach David Kohnen didn’t have much fun while watching his team play before a large crowd at Civic Memorial High School on Thursday. Ranked fourth in the Class 2A state poll, the Knights fell behind in the first 40 seconds of the game when Eaton connected on her first two 3-point shots.
Mater Dei (4-2) would get no closer than five points the rest of the night.
“They (Civic Memorial) had to shoot better than 60 percent from the 3-point line. They just didn’t miss anything in the first quarter,” Kohnen said. “That’s a very good and complete basketball team we played tonight. Offense, defense, rebounding ... they had it all.”
Key sequence
Trailing by 16 points just seconds into the second quarter, the Knights outscored Civic Memorial 15-6 in the final seven minutes of the opening half to cut the deficit to 33-27 at halftime.
Freshman Shannon Lampe led the charge by scoring all seven of her points, while sophomore Kierra Winkeler added four points for Mater Dei, which seemed to settle in after a rough first period.
But the Eagles started the second half like they did the first. With Allie Troeckler starting to take control in the post with seven points and Kourtland Tyus and Eaton combining for 12 points, Civic Memorial put the game away with a 15-3 run to start the third period.
“We had cut it (the lead) to nine points and then I think we had three-straight possessions where we turned the ball over,” Kohnen said. “We just had three silly mental errors.”
Key performers
Eaton led Civic Memorial with 20 points, while Troeckler added 18. The Tyus sisters — Alaira and Kourtland — added 13 points each. Winkeler paced Mater Dei with 12 points.
