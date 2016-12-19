Metro-east high school girls basketball leaders

METRO-EAST GIRLS BASKETBALL LEADERS
Through 12/18/2016
Minimums: Games Played-5; Free Throw Attempts-15
Scoring Leaders
Pts.
Avg.
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
208
20.8
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
176
19.6
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
201
18.3
Konnija Greer, Madison
183
18.3
Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East
213
17.8
Chamya Darough, Belleville West
177
17.7
Madison Wellen, Highland
157
17.4
Mackenzie Thurston, Jerseyville
168
16.8
Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran
113
16.1
Marta Durk, O’Fallon
123
15.4
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
138
15.3
Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran
107
15.3
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
137
15.2
Alex LaPorta, Highland
136
15.1
Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville
132
14.7
Madison Hackstadt, Okawville
129
14.3
Hannah Johnson, Triad
129
14.3
B’Aunce Carter, Belleville West
108
13.5
Sophie Richards , Red Bud
170
13.1
Madelyne Juenger, Columbia
137
12.5
Rebounds
No.
Avg.
Alex LaPorta, Highland
141
15.7
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
99
9.9
Konnija Greer, Madison
98
9.8
Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo
79
8.8
Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault
104
8.7
Sydney Thurwalker, Belleville West
83
8.3
Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran
58
8.3
Sophie Richards , Red Bud
100
7.7
Ashlee Robinson, ME Lutheran
53
7.6
Catherine Deterding, Gibault
90
7.5
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
73
7.3
Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon
64
7.1
Whitney Edwards, Columbia
67
6.7
Maggie Reimer, Althoff
40
6.7
Kali Michael, Carlyle
86
6.6
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
58
6.4
Haley Crider, Granite City
32
6.4
Tamara Anderson, Madison
63
6.3
Madison Hackstadt, Okawville
57
6.3
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
55
6.1
Assists
No.
Avg.
Ellie Brown, Highland
42
4.67
Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville
41
4.56
Kourtland Tyus, Civic Memorial
41
4.10
Tamara Anderson, Madison
39
3.90
Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran
25
3.57
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
33
3.30
Konnija Greer, Madison
33
3.30
Alex LaPorta, Highland
28
3.11
Courtney Weilbacher, Columbia
33
3.00
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
30
3.00
Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial
29
2.90
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
25
2.78
Hunter Parker, New Athens
19
2.71
Kelsey Gerdes, Mater Dei
24
2.67
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
29
2.64
Tamia Anderson, Madison
26
2.60
Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial
26
2.60
Viktoria Johnson, Granite City
13
2.60
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
22
2.44
Madelyn Tepe, Okawville
19
2.38
Free Throw Percentage
Made-Att
Pct.
Lexi Middendorf, Steeleville
26-29
89.7
Snow, Greenville
23-28
82.1
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
39-48
81.3
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
43-53
81.1
Lily Oliver, Freeburg
16-20
80.0
Margo Lampe, Mater Dei
12-15
80.0
Shianne Mitchell, Wesclin
15-19
78.9
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
55-70
78.6
Marta Durk, O’Fallon
21-27
77.8
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
14-18
77.8
Kaitlyn Fischer, Collinsville
27-35
77.1
Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon
16-21
76.2
Kierra Winkeler, Mater Dei
28-37
75.7
Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial
12-16
75.0
Alex LaPorta, Highland
29-39
74.4
Madison Wellen, Highland
28-38
73.7
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
33-45
73.3
Ali Barisch, Triad
11-15
73.3
Stawowski, Nashville
16-22
72.7
Taylor Augustine, Waterloo
28-39
71.8
Steals
No.
Avg.
Konnija Greer, Madison
67
6.70
Kendra Bass, Lebanon
57
6.33
Tamara Anderson, Madison
50
5.00
Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East
58
4.83
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
48
4.80
Casey Berberich, Lebanon
33
4.71
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
39
3.90
Emily Reinneck, Lebanon
31
3.44
Danika White, New Athens
26
3.25
Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran
22
3.14
Tamia Anderson, Madison
31
3.10
Chamya Darough, Belleville West
30
3.00
Krista Bass, Lebanon
27
3.00
Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon
27
3.00
Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran
21
3.00
Kelsey Gerdes, Mater Dei
26
2.89
Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia
31
2.82
Robyn Pointer, Granite City
14
2.80
Madison Wellen, Highland
25
2.78
Alex LaPorta, Highland
25
2.78
Three Pointers Per Game
No.
Avg
Bethany Muenstermann, Jerseyville
28
2.80
Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff
28
2.55
Lily Oliver, Freeburg
20
2.50
Mackenzie Pim, Steeleville
27
2.45
Cami Meadows, Wesclin
22
2.44
Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial
24
2.40
Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial
24
2.40
Antionette Buehne, Collinsville
19
1.90
Heather Rood, Triad
17
1.89
Brittney Nitz, Belleville East
22
1.83
Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville
16
1.78
Marta Durk, O’Fallon
14
1.75
Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran
12
1.71
Ellie Wessel, Wesclin
15
1.67
Carly Campbell, Wood River
13
1.63
Tamia Anderson, Madison
16
1.60
Kenzie Kern, Marissa
14
1.56
Chelsea Hill, Marissa
13
1.44
Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran
10
1.43
Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East
16
1.33
Blocked Shots
No.
Avg.
Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial
35
3.50
Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran
19
2.71
Delphanae Griffin, Madison
26
2.60
Madelyne Juenger, Columbia
25
2.27
B’Aunce Carter, Belleville West
16
2.00
Molly Diekemper, Carlyle
24
1.85
Donyai Garrett, Granite City
9
1.80
Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault
19
1.58
Konnija Greer, Madison
15
1.50
Courtney Ragland, New Athens
11
1.38
Sydney Hood, Steeleville
15
1.36
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
11
1.22
Sophie Richards , Red Bud
15
1.15
Ashlee Robinson, ME Lutheran
8
1.14
Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon
10
1.11
Amaya Keeling, Mascoutah
11
1.10
Allison Diekemper, Carlyle
13
1.00
Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial
9
0.90
Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo
8
0.89
Deija Carter, Alton
8
0.89
