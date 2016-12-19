Girls Basketball

December 19, 2016 12:36 PM

Metro-east high school girls basketball leaders

METRO-EAST GIRLS BASKETBALL LEADERS

Through 12/18/2016

Minimums: Games Played-5; Free Throw Attempts-15

Scoring Leaders

Pts.

Avg.

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

208

20.8

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

176

19.6

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

201

18.3

Konnija Greer, Madison

183

18.3

Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East

213

17.8

Chamya Darough, Belleville West

177

17.7

Madison Wellen, Highland

157

17.4

Mackenzie Thurston, Jerseyville

168

16.8

Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran

113

16.1

Marta Durk, O’Fallon

123

15.4

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

138

15.3

Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran

107

15.3

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

137

15.2

Alex LaPorta, Highland

136

15.1

Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville

132

14.7

Madison Hackstadt, Okawville

129

14.3

Hannah Johnson, Triad

129

14.3

B’Aunce Carter, Belleville West

108

13.5

Sophie Richards , Red Bud

170

13.1

Madelyne Juenger, Columbia

137

12.5

Rebounds

No.

Avg.

Alex LaPorta, Highland

141

15.7

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

99

9.9

Konnija Greer, Madison

98

9.8

Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo

79

8.8

Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault

104

8.7

Sydney Thurwalker, Belleville West

83

8.3

Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran

58

8.3

Sophie Richards , Red Bud

100

7.7

Ashlee Robinson, ME Lutheran

53

7.6

Catherine Deterding, Gibault

90

7.5

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

73

7.3

Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon

64

7.1

Whitney Edwards, Columbia

67

6.7

Maggie Reimer, Althoff

40

6.7

Kali Michael, Carlyle

86

6.6

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

58

6.4

Haley Crider, Granite City

32

6.4

Tamara Anderson, Madison

63

6.3

Madison Hackstadt, Okawville

57

6.3

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

55

6.1

Assists

No.

Avg.

Ellie Brown, Highland

42

4.67

Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville

41

4.56

Kourtland Tyus, Civic Memorial

41

4.10

Tamara Anderson, Madison

39

3.90

Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran

25

3.57

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

33

3.30

Konnija Greer, Madison

33

3.30

Alex LaPorta, Highland

28

3.11

Courtney Weilbacher, Columbia

33

3.00

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

30

3.00

Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial

29

2.90

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

25

2.78

Hunter Parker, New Athens

19

2.71

Kelsey Gerdes, Mater Dei

24

2.67

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

29

2.64

Tamia Anderson, Madison

26

2.60

Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial

26

2.60

Viktoria Johnson, Granite City

13

2.60

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

22

2.44

Madelyn Tepe, Okawville

19

2.38

Free Throw Percentage

Made-Att

Pct.

Lexi Middendorf, Steeleville

26-29

89.7

Snow, Greenville

23-28

82.1

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

39-48

81.3

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

43-53

81.1

Lily Oliver, Freeburg

16-20

80.0

Margo Lampe, Mater Dei

12-15

80.0

Shianne Mitchell, Wesclin

15-19

78.9

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

55-70

78.6

Marta Durk, O’Fallon

21-27

77.8

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

14-18

77.8

Kaitlyn Fischer, Collinsville

27-35

77.1

Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon

16-21

76.2

Kierra Winkeler, Mater Dei

28-37

75.7

Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial

12-16

75.0

Alex LaPorta, Highland

29-39

74.4

Madison Wellen, Highland

28-38

73.7

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

33-45

73.3

Ali Barisch, Triad

11-15

73.3

Stawowski, Nashville

16-22

72.7

Taylor Augustine, Waterloo

28-39

71.8

Steals

No.

Avg.

Konnija Greer, Madison

67

6.70

Kendra Bass, Lebanon

57

6.33

Tamara Anderson, Madison

50

5.00

Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East

58

4.83

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

48

4.80

Casey Berberich, Lebanon

33

4.71

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

39

3.90

Emily Reinneck, Lebanon

31

3.44

Danika White, New Athens

26

3.25

Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran

22

3.14

Tamia Anderson, Madison

31

3.10

Chamya Darough, Belleville West

30

3.00

Krista Bass, Lebanon

27

3.00

Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon

27

3.00

Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran

21

3.00

Kelsey Gerdes, Mater Dei

26

2.89

Sophia Bonaldi, Columbia

31

2.82

Robyn Pointer, Granite City

14

2.80

Madison Wellen, Highland

25

2.78

Alex LaPorta, Highland

25

2.78

Three Pointers Per Game

No.

Avg

Bethany Muenstermann, Jerseyville

28

2.80

Kyleigh Vaught, Althoff

28

2.55

Lily Oliver, Freeburg

20

2.50

Mackenzie Pim, Steeleville

27

2.45

Cami Meadows, Wesclin

22

2.44

Kaylee Eaton, Civic Memorial

24

2.40

Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial

24

2.40

Antionette Buehne, Collinsville

19

1.90

Heather Rood, Triad

17

1.89

Brittney Nitz, Belleville East

22

1.83

Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville

16

1.78

Marta Durk, O’Fallon

14

1.75

Sami Kasting, ME Lutheran

12

1.71

Ellie Wessel, Wesclin

15

1.67

Carly Campbell, Wood River

13

1.63

Tamia Anderson, Madison

16

1.60

Kenzie Kern, Marissa

14

1.56

Chelsea Hill, Marissa

13

1.44

Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran

10

1.43

Kaylah Rainey, Belleville East

16

1.33

Blocked Shots

No.

Avg.

Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial

35

3.50

Ellen Schulte, ME Lutheran

19

2.71

Delphanae Griffin, Madison

26

2.60

Madelyne Juenger, Columbia

25

2.27

B’Aunce Carter, Belleville West

16

2.00

Molly Diekemper, Carlyle

24

1.85

Donyai Garrett, Granite City

9

1.80

Ashlyn Wightman, Gibault

19

1.58

Konnija Greer, Madison

15

1.50

Courtney Ragland, New Athens

11

1.38

Sydney Hood, Steeleville

15

1.36

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

11

1.22

Sophie Richards , Red Bud

15

1.15

Ashlee Robinson, ME Lutheran

8

1.14

Madison Schoenfeld, Lebanon

10

1.11

Amaya Keeling, Mascoutah

11

1.10

Allison Diekemper, Carlyle

13

1.00

Alaira Tyus, Civic Memorial

9

0.90

Kathryn Finnerty, Waterloo

8

0.89

Deija Carter, Alton

8

0.89

***

