O’Fallon, Belleville East advance at Mascoutah Girls Invitational

The early wake-up call didn’t faze the O’Fallon Panthers on Tuesday at the Mascoutah Girls Holiday Invitational Basketball Tournament.
Jayla Stubblefield scored seven of her nine points to key a 21-2 scoring spurt by O’Fallon to start the game, and the Panthers cruised to a 55-25 win over the Triad Knights in a first round game at Mascoutah High School.
Competing in the 8:30 a.m tournament opener, the Panthers (9-2) were on their game from the outset. Led by Stubblefield’s seven points, O’Fallon had five players break into the scoring column in the first quarter which ended with O’Fallon holding a 17-2 lead.
Triad (5-5) would get no closer the rest of the way.
“Offensively, we’re a team which shares the basketball well and one which enjoys playing good team basketball,” O’Fallon coach Ryan Massey said. “Like we have all year, we passed the ball well and got good shots. I’ve been very pleased with this group which has really bought into the team concept.
“As a coach, you talk about the kids playing a full 32 minutes, and while I thought we may have coasted a little bit in the third quarter, I was pleased at how we played. It was a good opener.”
Senior Marta Durk led O’Fallon with 13 points, sophomore Heather Rood led Triad with 10 points.
Belleville East 67, Jacksonville 30
Junior guard Brittney Nitz scored 10 of her 17 points in the second quarter to spark the Lancers (9-5) who rolled into the second round with an impressive victory over the Crimsons.
Getting back on the track after a week layoff, the Lancers built an early lead on quickness and pull-court pressure defense to force 13 Jacksonville turnovers in the first 10 minutes. East then used the shooting of Nitz to break the game open and take a commanding 34-18 lead at halftime
“Brittney had a huge first half on offense, but I thought she also did a good job on the defensive end and on crashing the boards. We’ve been on her a little bit to do a little more of that and today she played well in all aspects,” Lancers coach Amanda Kemezys said. “But after a little bit of a break, I thought we played pretty well.”
Kaylah Rainey and Bryce Dowell added 12 points each while Destiny Johnson added 10 points each for the Lancers who will take on Nashville in a quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
Meosha Gladney led Jacksonville with 13 points. The Crimsons committed 24 turnovers.
“I thought we did a good job with our pressure,” Kemezys said. “We didn’t really know much about Jacksonville, but we were able to get some steals and create some good looks off of turnovers.”
