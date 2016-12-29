Highland, Mater Dei to meet in title game in Mascoutah

Mater Dei freshman Shannon Lampe stole the ball from Belleville West junior Sydney Thurwalker and scored on a layup with 31 seconds remaining to give Mater Dei the lead as the Knights defeated the Maroons 43-38 in a semifinal game at the Mascoutah High School Girls Holiday Invitational Basketball Tournament.
West (10-4), which defeated Mater Dei 41-40 in Breese in early December, led by as many as eight points and had a 28-23 advantage after three quarters.
The win puts Mater Dei (9-4) into the championship game against Highland at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Kelsey Gerdes, who score eight of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and Logan Braundmeier each made two free trhrows in the final 25 seconds to clinch the win.
“I wouldn’t want anybody but those two at the (free throw) line with a chance to clinch it for us then Kelsey and Logan,’’ Knights coach David Kohnen said. “I don’t know how we won the game. I really don’t have any idea. We just made enough plays in the end.’’
Gerdes scored 11 points while Braundmeier added 10 for Mater Dei.
Highland 59, Belleville East 44
Highland (11-3) outscored the Lancers 21-7 in the fourth quarter to avenge a loss earlier this season. The win puts the Bulldogs into the championship game for the second year in a row. Highland won last year’s tournament.
Senior Madison Wellen led Highland with 20 points, while Alex LaPorta added 16. Belleville East (10-6) was led by sophomore Kaylah Rainey’s 15 points.
Nashville 54, O’Fallon 51
The Hornettes used a 21-9 surge in the third quarter to break open a close game and send the Panthers home early. Libby Ahlers led Nashville with 13 points, while O’Fallon senior Marta Durk led the Panthers (9-4) with 16 points. Nashville will play Althoff in the fifth place game.
Althoff 38, Okawville 35
Crusaders senior Kyleigh Vaught made her fourth and final 3-point basket of the game with less than four seconds remaining to give Althoff thw win. Junior Madison Hackstadt led Okawville (13-3) with 11 points.
Comments